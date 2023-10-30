General Motors, the sole holdout in the Detroit Three, faces increasing pressure and risk from the strike

DETROIT (AP) — Pressure is mounting on General Motors as the only holdout in a strike targeting all three of Detroit’s major automakers after reaching a tentative contract agreement with jeep maker Stellantis with the United Auto Workers union over the weekend. Is.

The UAW reached a tentative agreement with Ford last week and it wasted no time in attacking GM, where the strike is hurting financially as it enters its seventh week.

About 4,000 unionized workers walked out of GM’s largest North American plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on Saturday, hours after the deal with Stellantis was announced. They join about 14,000 GM workers already striking at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

Spring Hill produces engines for vehicles assembled in nine plants in Mexico, including the Silverado and Sierra pickups. It’s a big money maker for GM, adding to the company’s financial pain after workers walked off the job last week in Arlington, Texas, where full-size SUVs including the Tahoe and Suburban are produced. Vehicles assembled at the Spring Hill plant are now joining the strike, including the electric Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Acadia and Cadillac crossover SUVs.

Eric Gordon, a business professor at the University of Michigan, said, “GM’s production has been so affected by the Spring Hill walkout that the company will soon settle or cease most production.” The union wants to end negotiations with all three automakers so that “Ford and Stellantis workers don’t reject (their) tentative agreements because they want to see what GM workers get.”

The UAW said the Stellantis deal is similar to the deal struck last week with Ford and saves jobs at several plants.

Presidents of Ford union locals voted unanimously in Detroit on Sunday to support that temporary contract after UAW President Sean Fain laid out its details. The union tweeted.

As he explained the details of the full membership in a subsequent livestream, Fain, along with UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, said the deal represents a “historic inflection point” for revitalizing union power in America where “we are lagging behind.” “By an economy that works only for the billionaire class.”

“UAW members at Ford will receive more general wage increases over the next 4 1/2 years than they have in the previous 22 years,” Browning said.

Fenn called the agreement “a turning point in the class war that has been going on in this country for the last 40 years.”

The Ford and Stellantis agreement, which runs through April 30, 2028, includes a 25% general wage increase for top assembly plant workers, with 11% coming after the deal is ratified.

The Ford agreement revives cost-of-living adjustments that the UAW agreed to suspend in 2009 during the Great Recession.

Talks with GM continued over the weekend.

At Stellantis, workers are paid according to the cost of living, giving a compounded increase of 33%, with top assembly plant workers earning more than $42 an hour. Top-level workers there now earn about $31 an hour.

Gordon, a University of Michigan professor, said the Stellantis deal “shows that the car companies feel they are at the mercy of the UAW, the UAW is not going to show any mercy.”

Starting wages for new Stellantis employees will increase by 67%, including cost of living adjustments to more than $30 an hour. Temporary workers will receive a raise of more than 165%, while workers at parts centers will receive an immediate increase of 76% once the contract is ratified.

Like the Ford agreement, it will take just three years for new workers to reach the top of the assembly pay scale, the union said. Similarly, the union also won the right to strike if the plant was closed.

Bruce Baumhower, president of the local union at a large Stellantis Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, which has been on strike since September, said he expected workers to approve the deal because of wage increases, including an immediate 11% raise upon ratification. Will vote. “As far as I’m concerned this is a historic agreement.”

However, Stellantis is not out of the woods.

Overnight, 8,200 Stellantis workers represented by a separate union in Canada, Unifor, walked off the job. General Motors workers in Canada have already voted to ratify a three-year contract agreement with the company.

“Negotiations between Unifor and Stellantis continue to progress. Stay tuned for further updates,” Unifor said in a prepared statement.

The UAW launched targeted strikes against the three automakers on September 15 after contracts with the companies expired. At the peak, about 46,000 UAW workers were on strike – about one-third of the union’s 146,000 members across the three companies.

Shares of major automakers were flat before the opening bell on Monday.

Bajak reported from Boston. AP writers John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, Corey Williams in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Halleluia Hadero in Jersey City, New Jersey contributed to this report.

Source: apnews.com