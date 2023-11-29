General Motors stock rises 10% as automaker announces $10 billion share buyback

General Motors stock jumped more than 10% on Wednesday as it planned a $10 billion share buyback and dividend hike.

This comes as the automaker steps back from its EV and driverless vehicle ambitions.

GM is also focusing on higher labor costs amid a new union contract with the United Auto Workers.

General Motors shares rose as much as 10.7% on Wednesday after the company planned to boost shareholder returns.

The automaker announced a $10 billion accelerated repurchase program and said it will increase its common stock dividend by 33% starting in 2024.

The move comes as GM has scaled back its electric vehicle and autonomous driving ambitions, as well as slashing high labor force costs amid its new contract with the United Auto Workers.

“We are finalizing a 2024 budget that will fully offset the incremental costs of our new labor agreements and the long-term plan we are executing includes reducing the capital intensity of the business, making products even more efficiently. “and further reducing our fixed and variable costs,” GM President and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “With this clear path forward and our strong balance sheet, we will return significant capital to shareholders.”

GM also reiterated its full-year guidance and said it would finance its share buybacks by tapping capital that was previously slated to be used for electric vehicles and driverless cars. The pivot will bring investors’ attention to its core business of selling gas- and diesel-powered trucks.

Related to the share repurchase program, the company said it would “advance a total of $10.0 billion to the executing banks and immediately acquire and retire $6.8 billion of GM’s common stock.”

Prior to the announcement, GM had approximately 1.37 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

GM is recently emerging from a six-week strike that caused the company to lose more than $1.1 billion during the third and fourth quarters. GM lost production by more than 31,000 units, more than competitors Ford and Stellantis combined.

Despite Wednesday’s jump, GM stock is down 5.56% year to date.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com