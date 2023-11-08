DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after one of them pulled over a pedestrian on a San Francisco street in early October.

The company said in documents posted by US safety regulators on Wednesday that with the updated software, the cruise vehicles would remain stable should a similar incident occur in the future.

Following the October 2 crash, Cruise was forced to suspend driverless operations nationwide after California regulators found Cruise’s cars posed a threat to public safety. The state Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the license of Cruise, which had been carrying passengers without human drivers throughout San Francisco.

In the accident, another vehicle, with a person behind the wheel, struck a pedestrian, sending the person into the path of the Cruise autonomous vehicle. Cruz initially stopped but still hit the man. But then she pulled to the right to exit traffic and pulled the man forward about 20 feet (six meters). The pedestrian was crushed under a tire of the Cruz vehicle and seriously injured.

In documents posted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Cruise says it already has the updated software in test vehicles that are being monitored by human safety drivers. The company says the driverless fleet will receive new software before resuming operations.

In a statement Wednesday, the GM unit said it issued the recall even though it determined that a similar crash with serious injury risk could happen again every 10 million to 100 million miles without the update.

“We continually strive to improve and make these incidents even rarer,” the statement said. “As our software continues to be improved, it is possible that we will file additional recalls to notify both NHTSA and the public of updates to enhance safety across our fleet.”

Cruz said that after examining its systems, it decided to add a chief safety officer, hire a law firm to review its response to the Oct. 2 crash, and conduct a third-party investigation to determine the technical cause. The decision has been made to hire an engineering firm and adopt it companywide. Pillar” to focus on security and transparency.

Problems in Cruise could slow the deployment of fully autonomous vehicles that carry passengers without human drivers. It could also bring stronger federal regulation of vehicles carrying passengers in more cities across the country.

NHTSA began investigating four reports on October 16 that cruise vehicles may not use appropriate precautions around pedestrians. Agency documents cite two injuries, including the Oct. 2 crash. Complaints include vehicles driving autonomously and “encroaching on pedestrians present or entering roadways, including pedestrian crosswalks in proximity to the vehicles’ intended travel path,” the agency said.

In documents filed with NHTSA, Cruise said its automated driving system was designed to stop and swerve out of traffic to minimize safety risks and disruption after a crash in some cases, including responding to crash characteristics. It depended. But in some circumstances, such as a pedestrian standing on the ground in the path of a vehicle, pulling him over is not the desired response.

“The Cruise system mistakenly characterized the collision as a side collision and ordered the AV to attempt to swerve out of traffic, causing the person to be pulled forward instead of remaining stationary,” the company said.

Although the Department of Motor Vehicles did not elaborate on the specific reasons for suspending Cruise’s license, the agency accused Cruise of misrepresenting safety information about the autonomous technology in its vehicles. The revocation followed a series of events that raised concerns about the dangers and inconveniences caused by Cruise’s robotaxis.

The DMV and others have accused Cruise of initially not sharing all video footage of the crash, but the robotaxi operator backtracked, saying it had turned over the full video to state and federal authorities.

General Motors Co. has ambitious goals for Cruise. The Detroit automaker expected to generate $1 billion in annual revenue from Cruise by 2025 — a huge jump from last year’s revenue of $106 million.

GM recently halted production of the Origin, a fully autonomous vehicle designed to carry multiple passengers for Cruise. The company is expected to resume production at the Detroit-area factory once Cruise resumes autonomous ride-hailing.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com