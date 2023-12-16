He played mob boss Victor Jerome for three years on the beloved soap opera. Jack Axelrod, the actor who played mob boss Victor Jerome general Hospital and had guest roles gray’s anatomy, my name is Earl, and many other shows have ended. He was 93 years old. Axelrod died of natural causes in Los Angeles on November 28, his representative Jennifer Garland confirmed to EW. “I had the privilege of spending a lot of time with him in his final years, as he had no immediate family,” he said in a statement. “We spent a lot of time outside, where Jack loved sketching, reading news articles and reciting Shakespearean sonnets.” A veteran of the Korean War, Axelrod began acting while studying architecture at the University of California, Berkeley. His passion for the craft never diminished even after he began working as a licensed architect in Washington, which led him to study under renowned actress Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof Studio in New York City for six years.

Axelrod is best known for starring as mob boss Victor Jerome, a rival of Angus MacKay (Guy Dolman) for three years. general Hospital. his were also on my name is Earl Electrolarynx as Guy and in gray’s anatomy As Charlie Yost, a semi-comatose elderly patient whose hospital room becomes a refuge for the staff of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Later he got up and came out of the hospital, when he died in the lift.

Axelrod’s additional television credits include guest roles. Kojak, Hill Street Blues, Dallas, Dynasty, Night Court, Murphy Brown, Everybody Loves Raymond, Star Trek: Voyager, Frasier, Scrubs, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Shameless, The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ray DonovanAnd modern Family. His film credits include 2008 Hancock, of 2010 little Fockersand 2011 super 8 And Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

In addition to his prolific film and television career, Axelrod had numerous roles in Off-Broadway and Broadway shows, playing Banquo in the 1969 production. macbeth And, the following year, after the play Gandhi to Broadway before closing after its opening night.

He shared his love of acting through teaching at several universities including Penn State, Temple University, CalState Northridge and Bakerfield and CalArts for many years, and served as a guest teacher at the Spicer/Sturges Acting Studio in Los Angeles.

