Generac (GNRC) Q3 earnings and revenue beat estimates, decline year-over-year

Generac Holdings Inc GNRC reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50. GNRC reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 over the last year.

Net sales declined 2% year over year to $1.07 billion but topped the consensus estimate of $1038.1 million. Year-on-year performance was impacted by weakness in the residential products business.

The company said it saw a sequential increase in shipments of home standby generators. GNRC said higher activity is driving field inventories toward more sustainable levels. However, this was partially offset by strong demand for commercial and industrial (C&I) products.

Generac Holdings Inc. Value, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Generac Holdings Inc. Value, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Citation

In the quarter under review, core sales growth (excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange) declined by 4% year-on-year.

For 2023, GNRC expects revenues to decline in the range of 10-12%. This includes a net favorable impact of 2% from acquisitions and foreign currency changes.

Net income margin (before deduction for non-controlling interests) is now estimated at 5-6% compared to the previously guided range of 6-7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected in the 15.5-16.5% band, unchanged from previous guidance.

GNRC shares are up 14.1% in pre-market trading on Nov. 1. The stock has lost 26.7% of its value compared to the sub-industry’s 53.9% decline.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

quarter in details

section-wise, domestic Revenue declined 6% year over year to $894 million. The revenue decline was due to lower residential product sales (primarily home standby and portable generator shipments), which was partially offset by an increase in C&I product sales.

international Revenue increased 14% to $207.6 million, with acquisitions and favorable foreign exchange movements providing a positive impact of 11%. Core revenues increased 3% due to strong sales of C&I products in most regions. Weak sales of portable generators in Europe served as a headwind.

Product-wise, revenue from residential fell 15% to $565 million. C&I revenue was $385 million, up 24% from year-ago levels. Revenue from the Other Products segment totaled $121 million, an increase of 7.2% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for residential and C&I products third-quarter revenues was pegged at $574 million and $342 million, respectively.

margin

With respective margins of 35.1% and 33.2%, gross profit was $375.8 million, up from $361.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit margin performance derived from lower raw material and logistics costs and production efficiency.

Total operating expenses were $271 million, down 0.9% from the prior year level.

Operating income was $104.8 million, down 19.7% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA, before deductions for non-controlling interests, was $189 million, compared to $184 million a year ago.

cash flow and liquidity

In the third quarter, the company generated $140 million of net cash from operating activities. Free cash outflow totaled $117 million.

As of September 30, GNRC had $161.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $1.465 billion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations.

During the quarter under review, the company repurchased 875,580 shares worth $100 million. As of September 30, 2023, it has $178 million worth of stock remaining under the existing repurchase program.

zacks rank

Generac currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to consider

Here are some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology sector Assure Software Asur, Synopsis snps and vmware VMW. While Assure Software sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Synopsys and VMware carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). you can see The full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assure Software’s 2023 EPS has increased 5.9% to 54 cents over the past 60 days.

Assure Software’s earnings have beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 676.4%. ASUR shares are up 28.2% in the last year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ FY2023 EPS has remained stable at $11.09 over the past 60 days. SNPS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.7%. SNPS shares have risen 67% in the last year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VMware’s FY2024 EPS has improved 2.3% to $7.23 over the past 60 days.

VMware’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, while lagging it twice. The average earnings surprise is 1.2%. VMW shares have risen 30.1% in the past year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VMware, Inc. (VMW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsis, Inc. (SNPS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source