Gene-sequencing company Illumina to sell cancer test developer

Illumina, a leading maker of gene-sequencing machines, announced on Sunday that it will sell cancer test developer Grail, which it bought for $7.1 billion in 2021.

The move came two days after Illumina lost its case in a federal appeals court, which largely upheld the Federal Trade Commission’s ruling that Illumina must cancel its deal with Grail on antitrust grounds.

The case was seen by antitrust experts as a test of regulators’ efforts to prevent large companies from buying up new innovators.

The deal also faced hurdles in Europe. In September 2022, the EU said it would halt the accession. San Diego-based Illumina had previously said publicly that it would sell the start-up if it was unsuccessful in an appeal in any jurisdiction.

“We are committed to an early divestment of Grail in a way that continues to benefit patients from its technology,” Illumina’s chief executive, Jacob Thyssen, said in a statement. “The management team and I are focused on supporting our core business and our customers. I am confident in Illumina’s opportunities and our long-term success.

Grail, which has created technology for early detection of certain cancers, began as a research project within Illumina. It was set up as a separate company in 2016. Although it does not compete with Illumina in gene sequencing, it does use gene sequencing in its blood testing for cancer.

Illumina moved forward to purchase Grail, despite an initial complaint from the FTC, which argued that the acquisition would reduce innovation in the US market and increase prices. Nevertheless, Illumina was confident that it would win in court.

The company said the sale of Grail would be made through a third-party sale or capital markets transaction, with the aim of finalizing the deal by the end of the second quarter next year.

Now that the Commission’s challenge to the deal has been upheld in court, other tech giants and major companies in their respective sectors may face curbs on their takeover attempts by the agency. Since taking office in 2021, FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan has taken a more aggressive stance toward mergers that she believes could be harmful to the economy.

Source: www.nytimes.com