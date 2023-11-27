Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. pursues fleet renewal strategy

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Two high specification scrubber-fitted capesize vessels were acquired; Agreed to sell older, less fuel-efficient capsized ship

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), is the largest U.S.-headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the global transportation of commodities. . Acquired an additional 2016-built 181,000 DWT scrubber-fitted Capesize vessel, Genco Reliance, at a purchase price of $43.0 million. The company took delivery of Genco Reliance, as well as the previously announced capsize acquisition, Genco Ranger, during the last week of November 2023.

Genco also announced today that it has agreed to sell the 2009-built 169,098 dwt Capesize vessel to Genco Commodus for $19.5 million. This anticipated sale will result in drydocking savings in 2024 due to the upcoming third special survey of the ship. The ship is expected to reach buyers in January 2024.

Genco intends to finance the above acquisitions through a combination of cash on hand, drawdown on its revolving credit facility and proceeds from the sale of Genco Commodus. Assuming this drawdown on our revolver and the closing of our previously announced $500 million credit facility, we expect outstanding debt of approximately $210 million and undrawn revolver availability of approximately $290 million.

John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to take important steps to advance our fleet renewal strategy. Leveraging our significant financial strength, we opportunistically acquired two modern, fuel-efficient capesize vessels, while divesting older, non-core tonnage. We expect these two new capes to seamlessly integrate into our global commercial platform as companion vessels to the existing Genco vessels. Importantly, we have increased the average age of our asset base and improved our earnings potential to take advantage of favorable long-term industry fundamentals.

Mr Wobensmith concluded, “Given that the acquired Capesize vessels are high-specification vessels, we viewed these fleet additions as highly attractive, positioning Genco well for the long term, as well as reducing our carbon The efficiency of our fleet also improved to further reduce the footprint. Going forward, we intend to continue to assess additional sale and purchase transactions in the market as well as focus on deleveraging and further growth, while paying larger dividends to shareholders.

