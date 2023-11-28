GenAI drives delicious sustainable food value chain trends

Generative AI is bringing innovations to the food industry and people are literally eating them.

Tasty app users can interact in real-time with Botatouille, an AI-powered chatbot that answers everyday cooking questions, and even recommends meals based on what’s in someone’s refrigerator. Also gives suggestions.

Instacart launches a GenAI-based tool that answers the age-old question, what’s for dinner, lunch or breakfast?

Tacos are another AI hot spot. In a limited campaign, Dallas-based Velvet Taco turned to ChatGPT-4 for new taco recipes. Meanwhile, a GenAI-based automation tool welcomes drive-thru customers at some Del Taco locations, easily takes orders, counts beverages, and recommends meal add-ons.

These were among the AI-fueled innovations that Kathy Burns, CEO of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), shared at the group’s recent global conference. In one fascinating moment during his commencement speech, Burns transformed into an AI-generated avatar that looked uncannily like a human being on stage in front of the audience. Appropriately, his avatar told attendees that McKinsey researchers estimate that GenAI will add the equivalent of $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in annual value to the global economy across more than 60 industries.

Generative AI tools are powering chat bots that make it easier for consumers to plan meals at home and turn restaurant drive-thrus into attractive upselling avenues. getty

GenAI is the agricultural growth driver

There was no escape from GenAI in this conference. During a remarkable expert session, Dr. Elliot Grant, CEO of Mineral, spoke about the potential of this technology to reshape agriculture. Giving people the ability to interact with software and respond to unstructured questions in a natural way with new knowledge generation has been a profound moment of transformation, he said. The potential of GenAI to enhance human-operated skills is just beginning in the agribusiness industry.

“We are looking at how an AI tool can consistently inspect produce quality in fields, coolers, distribution centers and stores with unbiased accuracy, day after day,” Dr. Grant said. “Companies are no longer bound by how many trained people they have. GenAI is not about doing the same thing we did yesterday. It’s about thinking about my work and workflow differently because I’m enabled by AI…I can feed quality inspection data back to the grower or the retailer. This is not man versus machine. It’s realizing that I can do things radically different and better.

Unlocking Agribusiness Opportunities with GenAI

Recognizing that the future is difficult to predict, Grant suggested that the agribusiness industry take a systemic approach to GenAI to rethink everything that has revolutionized manufacturing over the past century, from steam power to assembly line production to the electric motor. To be.

“What if any farmer had access to the best quality inspectors, agronomists, pest control consultants and the expertise of others at any time?” He said. “Skills like perception, reasoning, and knowledge discovery are well-suited for GenAI.”

Like every industry, using GenAI in agribusiness requires quality comprehensive data to ethically train models against unintended consequences and hidden bias. Grant observed that the technology would initially handle tedious and repetitive data look-up tasks, as well as work that depends on organizing significant and diverse amounts of information, such as yield forecasting.

“The opportunity is to use GenAI to make predictions that are as good as, or perhaps better than, humans,” said Dr. Grant. “The combination of both humans and AI is incredibly powerful… We must also think ahead to ensure that humans have good-paying jobs in a world where technology can do some things better than us.”

Sustainable agribusiness with AI

As producers are exploring innovations like regenerative farming, Grant said GenAI can share relevant data across the supply chain to reduce risks and increase sustainability. The same applies to the discovery of different varieties, improvement in crop rotation, fertilization and irrigation decisions.

“AI traces traceability data from farms, distribution centers and stores,” he said. “The ability to uncover the drivers of agricultural outcomes, including taste, shelf life, quality and sustainability, is an opportunity for AI…For example, GenAI can show how to shorten the time frame for producing more climate resilient, higher yielding crops.” Can do? Yield is a complex combination of genetics, environment and management practices. “This is a multidimensional problem that is well suited for GenAI.”

Know and name your GenAI sources

The last word on AI at this event comes from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. During the keynote address on insider tech stories, his summary was that the responsibility for regulating every new technology lies with the people.

“If you receive information, you should be told which AI it came from, how that AI was trained, and what questions were asked of the AI, for the information you received,” Wozniak said. “AI must have context showing where the information came from that a person can check. AI can be a reporter, but it must have a human editor.

