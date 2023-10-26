Gen Z women explain why young people don't want to work anymore

The annoying adage often repeated by privileged members of older generations that “no one wants to work anymore” is kind of true, a young woman named Mick on TikTok explained in a viral video.

In fact, Mick explains, she wants to work. Every human being naturally looks for ways to use their time, and this is almost always something that could be called “work.” This includes creating artifacts, or making things, or growing things, or helping people, or entertaining people, or any of the various activities that humans naturally engage in for free all the time but that someone else does to them. Will also pay to do it.

The real problem in today’s world is that many people don’t consider something as “work” unless it is enriching the few people at the top who already have a lot of money because they are their employees. Steal most of the value of the labour. And the reason there’s a huge emerging labor movement in this country is because those rich people have decided over time to give very little of that value back to their workers in the form of wages.

Now it has become so bad that a large number of people are beginning to wonder why they should care.

After saying she didn’t want to do the work and some people were given the opportunity to take it out of context and leave ignorant comments, Mick explains.

“The purpose of a job is to pay so you can make a living, and that’s not the case anymore,” she says. “People of my generation who went to college, who did everything they were supposed to do, worked hard in school, went to a good college, graduated with their degree, yada yada, they get their first job. Gone – and they can’t afford it to stay.”

She points out that the average person is working 40 to 60 hours per week, working two or three jobs or a full-time job with several “side hustles,” and they still have enough money to pay for their basic needs. Are struggling for.

“We don’t earn enough to pay rent or afford food. “Everything is so expensive right now, and wages don’t keep up with the cost of living.”

“This is why my generation is disappointed. That’s why we don’t want to work anymore.”

Mick is extremely right about wage stability in America. Labor wages in this country began to stagnate in 1973, and in fact the real value of wages for “production and non-supervisory workers” declined for decades until 1995. Eventually it began to rise from pre-1963 levels and has recently recovered from the peak in 1973. That value is falling again after a spike in 2020, when many workers received hazard pay for working during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although wages have been rising in recent years (though still not the federal minimum wage), the cost of living is skyrocketing in almost all areas.

The TikToker explains to older people who blame tired workers working more than 40 hours per week at multiple jobs for their struggles that the cost of living has increased 67 percent since the 1990s. It gets even bleaker when you look at individual sectors like grocery stores, where prices have increased 100 percent or more in just a few months, and let’s not even talk about the housing market.

Meanwhile, we’re all burdened with student loan debt that adults told us would be totally worth it when we were 17, and we believed them.

And working for our future? Well.

“Politicians and older generations are destroying our environment, doing nothing to protect it, so we don’t even know if the Earth will be habitable when we grow up,” Mick explains.

It’s hard to feel like working under those circumstances. Many commentators feel the same way.

“Most of us have suffered a medical emergency or accident due to our complete homelessness,” writes one TikTok user.

“I’ve been working since I was 17, I’m 37, I have nothing to show except survival,” said another.

*First Published: October 25, 2023, 11:31 am

