Gen Z wants to retire early, but an expert who's been helping people with money for 20 years says 3 things could get in their way

Gen Z is the youngest generation in the workforce and many members are looking to retire early.

But high expenses and student loan payments can derail early retirement goals.

Start saving as soon as possible, get out of debt, and use extra hard work and investing to make retirement a reality.

Gen Z is in the workforce…and they’re already looking for a way out. according to a harris poll Conducted by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 43% of Gen Zers plan to retire before age 65.

Gen Zers who have already started saving expect to retire early and are engaging professional investment advisors and other financial resources, including AI, to do so. But can they jump the gun? Perhaps.

stacey tisdale A financial behavior expert with 20 years of experience tells Personal Finance Insider: “Gen Z needs to be prepared for the financial obstacles they will face as they move forward in life and their careers. Gen Z wants less money, more “Starting with expense, and high cost.”

Here are some of the issues Tisdale says Gen Zers may see impacting their initial timeline for retirement:

1. Gen Zers earn less money and have more expenses

“Gen Zers are new to the workforce, which means they’re making less money, but they still have the same bills as everyone else: rent, car notes, credit card payments — and all of these expenses are at their highest levels right now. Are,” says Tisdale. “Even going to the grocery store is more expensive.”

Due to these high expenses, there are less options for saving. retirement , “These higher expenses have to be accounted for when it comes to actual savings,” she adds. “Interest rates and the cost of expenses may be down a bit, but everything is more expensive right now, and that’s likely to be the case for the foreseeable future.”

2. Gen Zers have just started paying off their student loans

“I can’t emphasize this enough: Paying off student loans even as you approach retirement will not make for a stress-free, enjoyable retirement,” says Tisdale. “If you had to take out student loans to further your education, that’s fine, but your focus should be on paying them off loan , If it means you have to work three to five more years to be debt free, it may make more sense than trying to retire early.”

3. Gen Zers can afford to take time off from the workforce

Most Gen Zers are not yet at the age where they can take time off from the workforce to have children or care for elderly family members. “Time out of the workforce can really slow down retirement savings and disrupt retirement plans,” Tisdale says. “That’s why it’s important Start saving as soon as possible And be consistent. Try to plan ahead for time away from the workforce and save more as that time approaches.”

What can help Gen Z reach their goals

“It’s important for Gen Z, because they’re just starting out, to learn the basics of business and educate themselves about entrepreneurship, side hustles, and investing,” Tisdale told Personal Finance Insider. “Retiring well and early is possible if they really plan for it and realize that reaching their retirement goals will require additional effort, investment and entrepreneurship – not hobbies.”

