Gen Z ridicules the concept of virginity: 'There are different ways to have sex'

Gen Z has already redefined ancient human behavior like going for a walk and eating dinner — now fearless youth are redefining another age-old concept: virginity.

According to a survey conducted by Business Insider, only 56% of Gen Z respondents aged 18 to 26 say they have had sex—but that doesn’t mean they’re all virgins in the traditional sense of the word. Are.

“There are as many ways to look at virginity as there are ways to look at sex,” one Zoomer told the publication in an interview. “What sex means to everyone will be a little different, especially depending on your gender or sexual orientation.”

Gen Zer said, “When you decide whether you have sex… depends on a number of social and cultural factors.”

Losing one’s virginity is traditionally referred to as the act of sexual penetration, but with more than a quarter of Gen Z identifying as LGBTQIA+, the concept has become vague.

Sasha Roberts, a 20-year-old bisexual teacher, told Business Insider she has been in “virginity limbo” for five years. Roberts was sexually active with women in his teenage years and only began dating men in 2022.

“I’ve had a lot of people tell me, ‘Until you have sex with a man, you’re a virgin,’” Roberts said. “But actually, I’ve been having sex with girls since I was 15.”

“Don’t all those times count?” He asked. “They just disappear?”

“Everyone has sex in different ways,” Roberts added. “Everyone identifies with different genders in different ways and everyone is connecting in very different ways.”

“There’s no way for me to measure it,” she added, adding that it doesn’t bother her that there’s no certainty about the age at which she was no longer a virgin. “There’s no way for me to be like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s the reason you lost your virginity.’

Meanwhile, many Zoomers believe that virginity has been used as a tool to shame and police people’s sexual activity for centuries – and they are eager to debunk the concept.

Some say it was used to prevent women from having sex before marriage. In recent decades, many men have been embarrassed if their virgin status remains under control beyond a certain age.

“This term is complicated,” Danielle Biegel, a sex educator and host of the “Sex Ed with DB” podcast, told Business Insider. “It comes with a lot of baggage.”

Another Zoomer told the publication that the concept of virginity doesn’t hold much importance among their peers, adding that members of their generation are free to have any type of sex — or free to not have sex at all. Are.

Timick Williams, 27, declared, “I mean, I don’t think I’ve heard the word virgin in a very long time.” “I don’t think it really matters anymore.”

One Zoomer told the publication that the concept of virginity doesn’t hold much importance among his peers, adding that members of his generation are free to have any type of sex — or not have sex at all. AntonioGuillem – Stock.adobe.com

According to Sue Milstein, assistant professor of health studies at Springfield College in Massachusetts, many Zoomers abstain from sex altogether.

The academic has spoken to many members of Gen Z and believes the COVID pandemic has had a profound impact on their views about sex, health and safety.

“Some of them saw their friends get sick,” Milstein declared. “So they say, why would I want to be physically with a stranger when I don’t know where they’ve been?”

She says many Gen Z women prefer masturbation to an actual sexual encounter.

‘They’ll say: ‘I don’t really feel like hooking up because it’s not giving me what I want. I’m getting what I want for my friendships, I’m getting what I want for my vibrator, my toys, whatever it is,” she explained.

According to Sue Milstein, assistant professor of health studies at Springfield College in Massachusetts, many Zoomers are abstaining from sex altogether. Shutterstock

Tess-Mathilde Brion, 22, told Insider she hasn’t had sex in five years, adding: “A lot of us are not sexually active. “I think it’s because a lot of us are in a little bit of shock.”

Brianna was in an abusive relationship, and while she’s not technically a virgin, she wants to take that word back.

She said, “I almost still consider myself a virgin because I want to erase that whole thing and I think I should be allowed to do that.” “I think I should be allowed to say, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter.’”

Source: www.bing.com