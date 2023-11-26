Gen Z, Millennials are ‘house hacking’ to become homeowners in a tough market. How can strategy help

“House hacking” refers to renting out a portion of your home for an additional source of income.

That extra money “could help make those dreams of homeownership a reality, given that there are so many barriers to affordability in the current market,” said Manny Garcia, senior demographer at Zillow.

A couple is assembling furniture.

Gen Z and Millennials are “hacking” the housing market as high prices and interest rates make affordability difficult.

The term “house hacking” refers to the practice of renting out a portion of your home or the entire property for an additional source of income.

Nearly 4 in 10 recent home buyers, 39%, say the move represents a “very” or “extremely” important opportunity, according to a new report from housing market site Zillow. This share has increased by eight percentage points in the last two years.

The younger generation is especially keen on this idea. In Zillow’s survey, more than half of millennials, 55%, and Gen Z home buyers, 51%, expressed positive views on home hacking.

Zillow surveyed more than 6,500 recent home buyers between April 2023 and July 2023. The respondents were adults who moved into a new primary residence purchased in the last two years.

Manny Garcia, senior demographer at Zillow, said the extra income from home hacking “could help make those dreams of homeownership a reality, given that there are so many barriers to affordability in the current market.”

The average sales price of a home in the US was $413,874 in October, up 3.5% from a year earlier, according to a report from real estate site Redfin.

According to Bankrate, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage reached 8% in October, the highest level seen in 23 years. To compare, rates fell to slightly below 3% in January 2021.

While renting out parts of a newly owned property can help offset the higher cost of a home, potential buyers will need to make some considerations beforehand.

As home prices and interest rates have risen, potential home buyers need a salary of $114,627 to afford the median priced home in the US, a recent report from Redfin found. Redfin’s analysis used the median home price of $420,000 in August.

“In many places, you need to earn six figures to buy a starter home, so it makes sense for young people who are seeing how expensive home ownership is,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin. ”

Fairweather said that with few smaller starter homes available, a Millennial or Gen Z buyer may end up purchasing a more expensive home than they expected.

“The option to rent or have a roommate is important in an environment where there are not so many tiny homes for sale,” he said.

House hacking can also help those homeowners by providing extra income to cover expenses or cover the mortgage.

The opportunity to hack a house may be short-lived. In some markets, new apartment buildings are under construction that will have units available next year, typically smaller, one-bedroom units.

According to Redfin data, rental market inflation, which was high for most of 2023, has calmed due to new inventory, pushing the rental vacancy rate up to 6.6% in the third quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The latter is the highest level.

“We have already seen stability in rental prices, particularly for single occupancy rentals,” Fairweather said. He said that as rent becomes more affordable, it will become harder to rent a room.

Despite the increase in available apartments, the U.S. faces a “huge shortage of housing, especially affordable housing options,” Zillow’s Garcia said.

“If you price your home competitively, renting can be a reliable source of income as there is no shortage of people looking for a place to live,” he said.

While renting out a portion of your home can serve as an additional income, interested buyers will still need to gather a sufficient down payment and proof of income to show that they can already afford the monthly payments. Can.

“If you’re going to rely on rental income to qualify, you’re going to have a problem,” said Melissa Cohn, mortgage banker and regional vice president of William Ravis Mortgage.

“They have to prove they can afford a mortgage without rent,” he said.

Banks will not consider potential rental income, he said, and will require the buyer to qualify for financing without the backing of potential rental income.

Buying a larger home with the intention of renting out part of it has another risk: You could be stuck with an expensive mortgage and a room you can’t rent out.

If renting out a portion of your home – or the entire property – is optimal for you, research what the current rates are for your type of home. Consult with rental managers who can help draft leases and give you a good estimate on the going rate in your area, Garcia said.

“It takes a lot of homework to make sure you’re pricing your unit correctly when you’re posting it for rent,” Garcia said.

Additionally, keep in mind that there is a good chance that the home you are considering may be subject to local rental ordinances or homeowners association rules.

