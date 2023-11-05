Gen Z is forcing a workplace reckoning that should have happened years ago

Gen Z, post-pandemic, is pushing for a change in the way we work.

Preferences range from better work-life balance to different hours to a four-day workweek.

Generations of workers are benefiting from some of the questions Gen Z is asking.

Thank you, Gen Z. America’s workers are grateful to you.

How impressive is the recent shadow reaction? The 40 hour work week is soul crushing It may be unclear how much of a difference you are making to many jobs – even with the huge boost the pandemic has provided. And it’s clear that your work is not done.

From the four-day workweek, to the idea that a job should be more than just a paycheck, younger workers are pressuring those in charge to make big changes. Gen Zers aren’t likely to get everything they’re asking for — at least not right away. The fact that the youngest segment of the labor pool is destroying pillars of the workforce that have stood for a century is a big deal, workplace experts told Insider.

Pradeep Philip, principal partner at Deloitte Access Economics, told Insider that developed economies have created enough wealth over the past 50 years that it is enabling those who are new to the workforce to question whether the old ways still make sense. Let’s come.

“Now there is scope for the younger generation to think about what is our value in this? What will we do with this money? How will we live our lives?” Philip said. He said this has raised questions about work-life balance and the flexibility of jobs.

Although some Boss will continue to push back In general, giving more autonomy to workers of all ages is here to stay, said Nicole Kyle, co-founder of CMP Research, which examines workplace trends.

“If you’re in the game of long-term employee retention, you have to figure out flexibility at some point,” he told Insider.

Asking why we work Monday through Friday, or why employees don’t have more rights about their work hours, or why they can’t log in from the beach, is a feeling of entitlement for many older workers. Could.

that was one man’s opinion tiktok flared up On a youth worker’s protest against the 40-hour work week: “All my blue-collar brothers are suppressing a laugh right now that would destroy that child’s soul,” he said.

Still, across the board, many employees are getting better treatment from their bosses — and many are echoing some of Gen Zers’ demands. Consider the historic deal the United Auto Workers recently struck with the Detroit Three. This restores the rise in the cost of living and means that some workers will Earn $42 per hour By early 2028. At UPS, union victory over the summer means the shipping giant’s drivers will finally work out $170,000 in salary and benefits ,

UPS workers won a pay increase in their latest contract negotiations. Brian Anderson/Associated Press

Not all of these gains are certainly thanks to Gen Z, but the fact that workplace norms have been widely questioned is in part due to how fast information now spreads, Philip said. and young workers who have gone post about work goes viral Are helping to advance ideas like the four-day work week.

The idea of ​​working fewer hours for equal pay started with tech workers and creative agencies, Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, author and program director at the nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, told Insider. But he said it was noteworthy that the UAW has proposed a four-day work week in its talks with the heads of automakers.

Although the union did not get that concession, “I think it will remain on the unions’ agenda,” he said. Pang noted other groups that are often part of unions — from high-end restaurant workers to nurses — are pushing for a four-day week and other rethinkings about how work is done.

Questioning the fundamentals of how we have worked for decades can be the first step toward creating significant change.

Pang said the global test on remote work shows how developments once considered impractical can actually work. “It’s really opened the door to new ways of working,” he said.

Here are some ways Gen Zers are helping to reshape work:

(the parties) are moving forward on their own terms

Young employees are wondering how they can make work less daunting. Maybe it’s finding a side that inspires – or at least helps them pay the rent ,

some – including a mom who went viral In Defense of Your Children – Clap against the blinders who have left so many youth workers struggling to cover their bills Boomers have enjoyed financial prosperity ,

breaking taboos

Gen Zers, being the youngest of five generations in the workplace, are talking about some things that were once only whispered about. Survey shows young employees are also willing to discuss wages and salaries Confronting managers about missteps , This could mean “ to arrange “So that your boss knows what you want and what your ambitions are.

One youth worker complained that his corporate role “ full-time acting gig “People are encouraged to remain themselves at work.

make the office feel like home

Many younger workers, contrary to older generations’ insinuations that 20-somethings are almost always glued to their screens, say they want IRL experiences in their jobs. so they can learn , But just because they want a place to go doesn’t mean they want to go to an office governed by the same directives that older generations follow.

Workplace Dress code has become more informal Thanks, in part, to the pandemic-induced aversion to tight pants. And even workplace jargon – code for showing that you belong because you know how to toss it – is Rewriting Gen Z ,

