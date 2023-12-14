Gen Z is defrauding companies of billions every year with staggering rates of 'friendly fraud'

They are now canceling honesty.

A new report shows that a large number of Gen Zers are openly admitting to engaging in credit card fraud – with nearly half of them committing the financial crime, according to new data from anti-fraud company Sift.

The research found that 42% of people 26 and younger admitted to filing a fraud claim – or other type of dispute – despite not only receiving their purchase, but also being satisfied with it.

This is known as first-party fraud, or friendly fraud – it often results in the customer successfully receiving a chargeback on their account.

“We are seeing younger generations increasingly taking advantage of consumer-friendly chargeback protection,” said Rebecca Alter, trust and safety architect at Sift.

“This should serve as a wake-up call for businesses to implement a proactive fraud strategy and end-to-end dispute management process to maintain profitability.”

One surprising finding is that Gen-Z admitted to credit card fraud. Tetiana – Stock.adobe.com

Compared to these politically correct people, only 22% of Millennials are capable of first-person deception, along with only 10% of those supposedly nihilistic Gen Xers and only 5% of goody-two-shoes Baby Boomers.

On the other side of the scam, merchants are estimating the total cost of chargebacks to be $100B by the end of December, as the average cost of these disputes has increased by 16% in 2022. Overall, 44% of Americans are conflicted about the input – real or not.

Sift says consumers struggling with backbreaking inflation are a major contributing factor to the so-called “fraud economy.”

According to recent data, Gen Z is the age group that has most admitted to credit card fraud. According to recent data, Gen Z is the age group that has most admitted to credit card fraud. AntonioGuillem – Stock.adobe.com

“We are seeing this play out with people taking advantage of the dispute process and their consumer protections,” the report noted, adding that one in four initiated a dispute over an item they received. And they were satisfied.

This was especially prominent with “card not present” online purchases.

“These consumers probably knew that if they filed a dispute their credit card company would cover the costs, leaving the business liable for card-not-existing dispute losses,” the company said.

New report warns that high rates of credit card fraud could be harmful to business. Fizzcase – Stock.adobe.com

Clothing and accessories were the most trending area of ​​shopping, followed by subscriptions for digital goods at 19%, groceries at 14%, electronics at 13% and food delivery at 12%.

“Failure to prevent fraudulent transactions causes businesses far more losses than gains. “Businesses often face the consequences of consumers falling victim to fraud on their site, losing both their business and lifetime value,” warned Alter.

Source: nypost.com