Gen Z employees at Goldman Sachs, Google and beyond say they don't want to work from home. He likes going to office.

Back-to-office orders aren’t slowing down, but these Gen Zers say they don’t mind.

For the right company, some members of Gen Z say they are willing to give up remote work.

A survey states that approximately 81% of Gen Z employees think that personalized office experiences are important.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

It seems like more and more CEOs are calling their employees back to the office — and some Gen Z employees couldn’t be happier.

We spoke to Gen Z workers — defined as people born between 1997 and 2012 — who say they don’t mind working in an office. Actually, they like it.

In a recent survey from Adobe, 63% of early-career Gen Zers said they already work full-time in an office. And about 81% said they consider the experiences they gain in the office to be important. Adobe surveyed more than 1,000 Gen Z workers at medium- and large-sized companies in the U.S. in September for its Future Workforce Study.

Goldman Sachs has the strictest RTO policies among large companies. Its employees are “encouraged” to be in the office five days a week.

Luis Chavez, a 24-year-old Goldman analyst, is with the company through July 2022. He told BI that efficiency is one of the best parts of being an individual.

Chávez said he values ​​being able to get answers to his questions “in real time,” but added that there is also an added social benefit of “being around your coworkers and being able to joke with them.”

Her colleague, 25-year-old associate Mary Kate Visconte, said she appreciates being closer to more senior colleagues.

“I feel like at this stage of my career, I’m able to learn directly from really talented seniors who have done this job for a long time,” Visconte told Business Insider.

At Google, 22-year-old Andrew Abraham said his dreams came true when he received a full-time offer at the end of his internship. A recent survey said that according to the ratings of 13,000 professionals, Google is the second most prestigious internship to add to your resume.

As an intern, Abraham told Business Insider he was offered the option of working remotely or in-person, and he chose to work in-person. Now, he works as a project manager and said he enjoyed the benefits of Google’s Atlanta office.

The office is a great place to bond with coworkers, Abraham said, but she said it’s also an attraction because she can take embroidery classes, get a massage, or get free coffee from the on-site barista.

Abraham said it’s “the best way” for early career professionals to spend some time in an office. But, he said he also appreciates the flexibility and the option to work from home if needed.

Another Gen Xer, Zachary Timms, a 25-year-old project engineer, has been with his Texas-based company for about two years. The graduate student said he spends Monday through Thursday in the office and a half day on Fridays. (He did not want to share the name of his employer, but BI has verified his information.)

Timms said he enjoys his company’s fast-paced environment and access to his coworkers because the office has an open floor plan. He said the work would be too much if he worked from home for most of the week.

“If I didn’t work in person, I wouldn’t have the relationships I have with my coworkers,” Timms said. “Just today, we were talking as a company about joining a recreational volleyball league, which I’m very excited about.”

Some Gen Z employees previously told Business Insider that going to the office helps provide a social network — an escape from the loneliness that sometimes comes with working from home.

And for some employees, coming into the office isn’t really an option. For example, Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, said he believes remote work makes employees lazy and unproductive.

Of course, not all employees are rushing to get back to the office, with some saying that the flexibility of working from home has changed their lives for the better. And whether RTOs are actually better for employee productivity – and happiness – remains a hot topic of debate.

For these Gen Z workers, the debate is settled.

Source: www.businessinsider.com