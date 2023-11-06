Gen Z doesn't want financial advice from banks or celebrities. They're going to mom and dad instead.

According to a new survey, 64% of college students rely on family for financial guidance.

They overtook banks, friends and celebrities as the most frequent source of financial advice.

Another survey found that more than 6 in 10 Gen Z said they are still financially dependent on their parents.

Young people in need of financial advice aren’t going to banks or successful entrepreneurs – they’re going to mom and dad instead.

That’s according to a new study published Tuesday by Insider’s sister company Morning Brew and Generation Lab , The survey was conducted between October 11 and 16 among a representative sample of 978 college students in the US.

When asked who they most often turn to for financial advice, nearly two-thirds, or 64%, of college students surveyed said they go to their parents or a family member – including banks, a By beating a friend, an entrepreneur or a celebrity. wide margin.

For 12% of those surveyed, advisors were the next source of financial advice. The remaining options, such as a bank, entrepreneur, or a celebrity, each received less than 10% of respondents’ votes as the preferred source for financial advice.

The survey also found that 45% of Gen Z expect to achieve financial success in their 30s and more than 7 in 10 of those surveyed said they would be satisfied with achieving a net worth of $1 million. When it came to his financial symbols, the founders of Microsoft Bill Gates At the top of the list.

This reliance on parents and family for advice may not be surprising, as another survey conducted by credit bureau Experian found that more than 6 in 10 American Gen Are dependent on their parents. On the other hand, about 28% of the 1,005 Gen Z surveyed by Experian in March and April said they do not consider their parents to be good financial role models.

Of course, family isn’t the only source of financial information for Gen Z.

Nearly half of U.S. Gen Z — or 48% — turned to social media to learn about investing and financial topics, according to a survey by CFA Institute and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Investor Education Foundation published in May.

This made it the most frequent source among the 948 US Gen Z respondents surveyed, with web search and family trailing slightly.

Source: www.businessinsider.com