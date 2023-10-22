Gen Z are looking forward to early retirement despite many obstacles in their path

Gen Z is especially ambitious when it comes to retirement — but they may have difficulty achieving their lofty goals.

A new study from Charles Schwab found that, on average, Generation Z expects to retire at age 61, much younger than older generations. But 99% of people between 21 and 26 say they face barriers to saving for retirement – ​​more than any other generation.

The results underline how important careful planning, access to resources and smart savings are for Generation Z if they want to bridge the gap between their conflicting expectations.

“This study shows that the youngest adults are struggling with everyday life and do not have reasonable expectations for the future; that’s a worrying combination,” said Andrew Herzog, financial planner at Watchman Group. “We should care because they are the future of the country, and poor education and preparation can harm everyone.”

The study – which surveyed 1,000 US 401(k) plan participants from April 19 to May 2 – found that smaller shares of older generations reported challenges to saving, including 88% of Millennials, 91% of Gen 86% include baby boomers. , These older cohorts also expect to retire later on average. Millennials are expected to retire by 64, Gen

Why do Generation Z feel that their retirement goals are falling behind? Inflation emerged as the biggest hurdle, with 54% of respondents citing rising prices as their biggest challenge. Maintaining monthly expenses at 36% – which also touches high prices – and paying for unexpected expenses at 31%.

“It’s paying more at the pump. It’s paying more for groceries. It’s paying more to borrow money compared to last year. And so inflation is affecting people’s wages today,” Marcy said. “is making more cuts than it did a year ago.” Stewart, director of communications consulting and participant education at Schwab Workplace Financial Services. “Especially with some of the younger generations where they’re not earning as much to offset the price increases.”

Such expenses have generated a particularly high amount of stress for Zoomers, with 26% saying that financial concerns have affected their ability to work. This compares to 22% for Millennials, 15% for Gen X, and 10% for Boomers.

“Young workers are still figuring out their financial situation in an economic environment that is challenging for everyone,” said Brian Bender, head of Schwab Workplace Financial Services, in the study press release. “They’re just starting out, so it’s no surprise they may feel more financial pressure, especially with such an ambitious timeline for retirement.”

Perhaps this is why Generation Z prioritizes workplace benefits over salary increases to manage expensive expenses. For example, they can reduce burdensome health care and student loan costs through strong insurance plans and tuition discounts from their employers, in addition to accessing significant retirement savings plans.

The study showed that 86% of Gen Z would opt for better benefits over a salary increase compared to 74% of Millennials, 60% of Gen X and 50% of Boomers.

“These types of things, in some ways, are invaluable, right? Because otherwise they wouldn’t have access to them,” Generation Z expert Dr. Corey Seemiller told Yahoo Finance. “It’s quite forward-thinking for them to invest in some kind of social safety net through their employer if they’re not getting it otherwise.”

And employers are paying attention, Stewart said.

“More and more employers are offering more financial wellness benefits, many offering student loan repayment programs, offering financial coaching, retirement planning advice or other types of counseling services,” Stewart said. ” “And so these are some things that we think Gen Zers are really looking for.”

The survey reported that more than 50% of study participants’ employers had taken steps to help reduce their financial stress in the past year, with Gen Z employers most likely to take action. According to the study, such help includes increasing current employee benefits, increased pay, increased 401(k) match, increased current employee benefits, additional bonuses, reduced hours for better work-life balance, and new employee benefits.

Generation Z also showed a strong desire for financial guidance, according to the study, which found that 62% believe “their situation requires advice from a professional”. This is higher than the 56% of Millennials, 56% of Generation X and 52% of Boomers who said the same.

The study also found that 98% of Zoomers sought advice from a variety of sources, including family and friends (52%), their 401(k) plan provider (37%), employer (31%), financial advisor (30%), and Has asked for. Social media (28%).

“If you think about getting guidance in your early 20s about how much to save, what investments to choose, and how to balance those competing financial priorities, these are some of the things that people “Helps to create more positive outcomes,” she said.

Herzog had several suggestions for Zoomers as they prepare to save for retirement. First, he urged them to be self-disciplined and refrain from putting money into their retirement accounts until at least age 59. He also recommended that they invest aggressively in a Roth IRA account for tax benefits later in life.

“Taxes are probably going to be raised somewhat in the future. If they are, you’ll want to deposit as much as possible in a Roth account so that, regardless of any increases in tax rates in the future, you don’t have to do so as you get older.” Take care as an individual because you’d say ‘No, here’s my assets in a Roth,’” he said. “They’ve already been taxed and I’ve paid that tax bill a long time ago.”

Herzog cautioned Zoomers not to get too attached to any particular retirement age. Pointing out that they may live well into their 90s as people live longer, he emphasized that Zoomers will be able to support themselves during the second half of their lives without earned income. Will not happen.

“Have a little reality check,” he said. “Sixty-one might be a little early. Shoot for it, but don’t plan for it.”

