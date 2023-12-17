A new generation of entrepreneurs is emerging, and they are determined to make a positive impact on the world. Gen Z, defined as individuals between the ages of 11 and 26, have shown a strong inclination toward social justice and entrepreneurship, prioritizing sustainability, equality, and problem-solving.

According to a survey conducted by Morning Consult and Samsung, nearly 50% of Gen Zers are interested in starting their own business. This generation has grown up in the mobile internet age and is comfortable with rapid innovation, allowing them to iterate rapidly and create dynamic products that take advantage of the latest technological capabilities.

Founders Institute representative Jonathan Grechan says Gen Z founders have an advantage in connecting with customers and telling compelling stories about their brands. They understand the importance of purpose and are challenging social norms that they view as unjust or unsustainable.

An example of Gen Z entrepreneurship is Soundmind, an audio-wellness platform founded by Brian Feminella and Travis Chen. Inspired by the impact of service on the mental health of soldiers, he created the platform to address stress, anxiety and trauma through music therapy. Soundmind has already raised over $2 million in seed funding and has onboarded 100,000 users across various organizations.

Tash Grossman, co-founder of digital receipt software company Slip, aims to reduce waste by eliminating paper receipts. They recognized the environmental impact of printable receipts and launched Slip, which already integrates with retailers’ point-of-sale systems and hosts approximately 30,000 receipts per month.

Gen Z has also demonstrated a deep concern for climate change and a strong inclination toward careers dedicated to preserving the environment. Deloitte reports that 64% of Gen Zers are willing to pay more for sustainable products and expect companies to prioritize sustainability. The growing class of climate entrepreneurs is inspired by the serious nature of the climate crisis, with AI, climate and fintech among the industries that interest Gen Z the most.

The most notable Gen Z founder is Alexander Wang, who became the youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 24. He co-founded Scale AI, a software company that improves the data used to train AI algorithms by tagging text, images, and videos. , Wang’s success reflects the ability of Gen Z entrepreneurs to make a significant impact at a young age.

Gen Z’s socially conscious approach to entrepreneurship reflects their commitment to solving today’s social challenges through innovation. This generation’s values ​​of sustainability, equality and problem-solving will undoubtedly shape the future of business and influence the world for the better.

