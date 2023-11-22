Gemma Collins has revealed she felt no pressure to lose weight before stripping off for The Full Monty.

It was reported that the reality star had lost half a stone in the leadup to the charity show, but in an exclusive interview with MailOnline, she explained that she wasn’t bothered about her weight.

Gemma confessed: ‘I wasn’t worried about it. I’m body confident. And like every girl one minute we’re up about ourselves, one minute we’re a bit down about ourselves. We’re only human.

‘But I definitely try and embrace and rock what I’ve got. For me getting my boobs out and baring all on The Full Monty for such a good cause – it didn’t even take thinking about!’

The Celebrity Big Brother star, 42, added that she doesn’t think weight should even be a factor, reasoning: ‘We all come in different shapes and sizes, don’t we?’

Truth: Gemma Collins has revealed her recent weight loss was not for The Full Monty because she felt no pressure to slim down and prepared for the show by having Nando’s every single day

Gorgeous: Gemma was recently praised by fans as she showcased her dramatic weight loss while posing for an Instagram snap

Before: Gemma, pictured before her weight loss, has always been body confident and a positive role model for women of all shaspes and sizes

Gemma continued: ‘There are much more beautiful, slimmer girls than me in the reality world but they can’t walk a day in my shoes.

‘I’ve been successful because of who I am and how I am. It does come down to, you know.’

Doubling down on her comments about not trying to lose weight for the show, she added: I didn’t think about it. I was going Nando’s every day for lunch, it was lovely!

‘It’s like that song from The Greatest Showman – this is me! I was confident and my weight didn’t even come into it.’

Gemma is one of 13 brave celebrities who will strip off for The Full Monty in order to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks.

The Christmas special will see jingle bells and baubles galore as presenting duo Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan return to take the new troupe of brave celebrities by the hand and put them through their paces.

For now though, Gemma is focusing on her latest collaboration with Dr Pepper as the face of their ‘Try More Weird’ campaign.

Explaining why she wanted to take part, the former I’m A Celebrity campmate reasoned: ‘Everything has become so safe and boring. No one can say anything anymore without offending people!’

More to come: For now though, Gemma is focusing on her latest collaboration with Dr Pepper as the face of their ‘Try More Weird’ campaign

Pretty in pink: Gemma enlisted her pals Jedward to give her a bold new makeover for the campaign

Gemma continued: ‘Everyone might as well just lay down and go asleep but that’s not what life’s about so I want much wore weird and fabulous.

‘I’ve got Jedward coming over today! Everyone thinks our friendship’s weird, but it’s not like we’re three weirdos together.’

Gemma went on to reveal that she doesn’t think there’s enough spontaneously in reality shows today.

Having made her name in 2011 when she joined season two of TOWIE, she hit out at the ‘beige’ shows that dominate TV now.

She explained: ‘Everything’s got boring. With a lot of the TV shows everything’s too beige. I wish we had them fun reality days back.

‘I’m very proud to have started my journey as a reality star, but times are different now.

‘You know with a great talent like me and a superstar like myself… if you’re gonna put put me on the cameras, you’re gonna get the action!’

Dr Pepper Zerooo enlists Gemma Collins and Jedward to encourage the nation to ‘try more weird.’