Gemini unveiled: Google's latest AI marvel – how will it change the digital world?

Last week, alphabet inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Gemini announced its most prominent and capable AI model, marking an important step in their AI development journey.

The Gemini comes in three sizes: Ultra, Pro and Nano, each tailored for different applications.

Gemini Nano has already been integrated into Android, starting with the Pixel 8 Pro, and a specific version of the Gemini Pro is used in Bard, Google’s AI chatbot.

Today, Google has made Gemini Pro available to developers and enterprises for a variety of use cases. They plan to further refine Gemini Pro based on user feedback. Important features of Gemini Pro include:

outstanding performance:The Gemini Pro excels in research benchmarks compared to other similarly sized models. advanced text processing:The current version has a 32K context window for text, with future versions providing even larger context windows. free initial access: With competitive pricing plans, Gemini Pro is currently free within certain limits. Miscellaneous Features: This includes function calls, embeddings, semantic retrieval, custom knowledge grounding, and chat functionality. wide language support:Gemini Pro supports 38 languages ​​in 180 countries and regions. multimodal capabilities: A dedicated Gemini Pro Vision endpoint accepts text and imagery input with text output. SDK for versatile app development: SDKs available in Python, Android (Kotlin), Node.js, Swift, and JavaScript enable building apps on all platforms.

Google AI Studio facilitates faster development with Gemini, a free, web-based tool for quick development and offering API key generation for app development. The platform offers a generous free quota, allowing 60 requests per minute.

For more advanced needs, developers can transition to Vertex AI from Google AI Studio on Google Cloud, which offers complete data control and customization with additional enterprise-level features.

With Vertex AI, developers can fine-tune and distill Gemini with their data, create powerful search and conversational agents, and deploy with confidence, knowing their data and IP will remain secure.

Currently, developers have free access to Gemini Pro and Gemini Pro Vision through Google AI Studio, with the same rate range available at no cost on Vertex AI until its general availability next year.

Looking ahead, Google plans to launch Gemini Ultra, its most capable model for highly complex tasks, after more refinements and feedback. Gemini will also be integrated into more developer platforms like Chrome and Firebase, expanding its reach and applications.

GOOG shares closed 0.25% higher at $133.97 on Wednesday.

