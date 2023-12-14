Gemini, the Winklevoss Twins crypto platform that offers partnerships with exchanges, custodian services and – at Genesis – Earn services, is in a bit of trouble after it filed for bankruptcy last January.

Potential recovery plan awaits court approval

Genesis, whose legal troubles were partly due to a loan given to its parent company DCG which was not repaid, has reportedly worked out a plan for repayment with the said firm, allowing it to repay its creditors. Repayments have been permitted – including for Gemini given the custodial nature. Relationship between the two.

Currently, Genesis owes Gemini a total of $1.6 billion. As a result, Gemini was able to reach out to its users yesterday, and offered them a possible exit from the platform, which the community would have to vote on.

“Earn users will soon receive an email with a link to the Genesis solicitation package, including specific instructions and disclosure details on how to vote on the plan. The bankruptcy court found that the disclosure statement contained sufficient information to enable Earn users to make informed decisions about the plan.

EARN UPDATE: Solicitation of the Origination Scheme of Restructuring (SCHEME) began today. Earn users were sent an email with a link to the Genesis solicitation package, including specific instructions on how to vote on the plan and disclosure details. The last date for voting is… – GeminiTrustCo (@GeminiTrustCo) 13 December 2023

If the vote takes place, all Gemini users – including those with investments under $250 who were not originally due for compensation – will receive an amount equal to the value of their crypto stored on the exchange on January 19, 2022, when Genesis fell on his stomach first.

However, the e-mail sent to creditors made no mention of the elephant in the room – which was painfully obvious to the Gemini community, which is up in arms over X, and expressing their anger over the proposal. .

Many people are planning to vote on the number

cause of Anger The proposed repayment plan is that crypto prices were very low in January 2022. At the time, one ETH was going for around $1,545, and one BTC was worth around $21k.

“How can any of your customers believe a single word you say when you have defrauded and lied to us for over a year (you know, like when the Know You Earn program collapsed And you sent emails to customers saying everything was fine when it wasn’t. Maybe 61%? Maybe 100%? Should I vote on this? How come this far? You stole our money. .Give it all back, every dollar.”

The overwhelming majority of Gemini users on X echo the above sentiment, with Bloomberg analyst Seifert also noting the amount of money users could lose if the plan goes through.

This can be cruel. Granted, this seems like a worst-case scenario, but Gemini Earn users could potentially only get 61% of the value of their crypto by January 19, 2023. WOOF. Even at 100% it still stings at current prices. It is 61%-100%: bitcoin $20,940

Ethereum $1,545 pic.twitter.com/5SKZnlRjr9 – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 14 December 2023

Currently, one BTC is worth about $42.8k, and 1 ETH sells for $2,272, according to CoinGecko.

As a result, this payout will be much less than Gemini users would have earned by doing essentially nothing if they had practiced self-protection of their assets. To add insult to injury, this proposal will not return any promised profits generated to users who hold their cryptocurrencies on Gemini’s platform.

