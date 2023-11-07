Gemini CTO resigns – Business News

Over the past year, major crypto platforms have been losing C-suite members either to other firms or to other markets altogether.

Before the crashes of Kraken, Coinbase, Binance, and even FTX, all executives left their jobs for one reason or another last year.

However, this is Gemini’s second high-level departure – Gemini’s former COO, Noah Pearlman, left for Binance earlier this year, where he currently serves as the exchange’s global chief compliance officer.

Efforts to improve office culture

Former Chief Technology Officer, Pravjit Tiwana, joined the company in January 2022 and also served as Gemini’s CEO for the APAC region and was responsible for growing Gemini’s operations in India from the ground up. As CTO, he oversaw Gemini’s product design and engineering and reportedly led efforts to update internal processes, regulations, and workflow.

The latter effort stemmed from his previous stint as general manager at Amazon Web Services, a position he held for six years before joining Gemini.

According to several unnamed former employees, this resulted in the departure of several employees. It’s unclear whether the said employers left of their own volition or were forced out — and whether their positions were left vacant during Gemini’s layoffs earlier this year.

Reason for departure uncertain

Information about Tiwana’s departure was leaked to Bloomberg by two people “familiar with the matter” who preferred to remain anonymous sources. Bloomberg has since reached out to PR people at both Tivana and Gemini.

Neither of them responded to requests for further comment on the matter. For now, it’s anyone’s guess whether Tiwana was asked to step down or whether he’s simply moving on to greener pastures.

Gemini is currently embroiled in a battle with Digital Currency Group, largely due to the collapse of DCG subsidiary Genesis, which had partnered with Gemini on its Earn program. Since Genesis’ bankruptcy, both they and Gemini are also fighting a lawsuit from the SEC – a lawsuit brought by Tyler Winklevoss compared to For manufactured parking tickets.

“Despite these ongoing negotiations, the SEC decided to announce its lawsuit in the press before notifying us. Very lame. We look forward to defending ourselves against this manufactured parking ticket. “And we will make sure that does not distract from the important recovery work we are doing.”

DCG and Gemini are also embroiled in legal battles among themselves, with the Winklevoss Twins and DCG CEO Barry Silbert frequently engaging in PR sparring matches.

