Geico laid off 2,000 employees. Liberty Mutual does the same. Why?

In a reflective TikTok video that has been viewed nearly 300,000 times, Matthew Layson (@matthewlayson) highlights recent layoffs in the insurance industry.

Their detailed analysis, titled “#Geico #LibertyMutual #Layoffs #Insurance”, begins with some shocking statistics: “So, Geico laid off 2,000 people, about 6% of its workforce. Liberty Mutual just -Just laid off 850 people, about 2% of their workforce. We’ve already talked about Farmers and their 11% layoffs. What in the world is going on with the insurance industry?”

Leeson has not been shy about criticizing the vague corporate public statements that accompany the layoffs, describing them as “corporate mumbo jumbo that is trying to make themselves say they are doing fine, even though they are clearly Might be struggling somewhat with form. He shares insights from current and former employees at various companies, revealing a common premonition of impending layoffs. “First a leader changes, then some benefits stop, and then suddenly there is restructuring,” he explains, highlighting the warning signs seen by employees he spoke to.

The TikToker also points out the lack of consideration these corporations have for their employees. He recalls stories of sudden dismissals and poorly informed decisions, such as reorganizing business insurance professionals into personal insurance divisions without regard to the specific skill sets required. He says much of this is “corporate laziness”.

Leeson also discusses the financial factors driving these layoffs. He explains how, encouraged by the booming market, insurance companies became complacent and overstaffed. “A lot of insurance companies have become a little lazy, they have jobs and roles that they don’t really need,” he says. This excessive expansion, coupled with the need to cut costs, led to unfortunate, but seemingly necessary layoffs to strengthen the bottom line.

This analysis resonated with the TikTok community and many commentators shared their thoughts and experiences in the comments. One user speculated, “The layoffs improve their stock price before releasing the numbers.” Another user, who works in claims, expressed disappointment. “I’m in claims and we’re already stretched thin. It’s an aging talent pool and it’s hard to maintain what we have. The layoffs took me by surprise,” he wrote.

Leeson’s concluding comments highlight an imminent challenge for insurance agents, predicting more errors and difficulties due to shuffling inexperienced staff. “We will often be interacting with people who don’t know their jobs,” he warned, pointing to the industry’s talent acquisition problem.

The video and the discussion it sparked on TikTok take a candid look at the tumultuous state of the insurance industry, which has been marked by recent layoffs and strategic shifts. As Leeson and the TikTok community suggest, these changes reflect broader economic trends and internal industry dynamics, impacting both workers and consumers alike.

Several outlets have written about the layoffs affecting Geico, Farmers and Liberty Mutual. Insurance Business America writes that in addition to Geico’s layoffs, the company is prioritizing a “return to the office” business model, which may be the result of a “strategic shift” referred to by Greg Barrett, CEO of insurance consulting firm WaterStreet Company.

Repairer Driven News quoted Barrett as saying that there have been massive changes in the insurance industry recently: “Given the myriad of challenges, many insurers find themselves at a crossroads, leading to restructuring and strategic changes. Layoffs and structural changes become necessary evils to streamline operations and aim for profitability in the long run.

However, mass layoffs have not only affected the insurance business but also the tech sector. Major corporations like Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and others have cut thousands of jobs, leaving once-employed people dusting off their resumes and looking for work once again.

*First published: November 18, 2023, 6:21pm CST

