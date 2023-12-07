Geekdom makes impact through female founder network

sponsored by:

Women entrepreneurs in San Antonio are paving paths to success, breaking barriers, and reshaping industries. As women, they also face unique challenges in their entrepreneurial journey. This year, Geekdom, a vibrant entrepreneurship hub in the city, plans to intentionally support women-led businesses with the launch of the Women Founders Network.

At its core, the Women Founders Network stands on the pillars of empowerment, education and connectivity. The program serves as a symbol of support for women across all industries and backgrounds, providing them with free opportunities to find support for their endeavors. With monthly events that blend education, resources, networking opportunities and access to experienced mentors, this new program is designed to elevate women in San Antonio’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Throughout this inaugural year, the Women Founders Network hosted a series of eight events that were as diverse as they were impactful. These events highlighted important aspects of entrepreneurship, covering a range of topics including leadership skills, effective presentation techniques, access to capital, and lessons learned from successful founder exits. The focus was not just on knowledge acquisition, but also on creating space for women to connect, share resources, discuss challenges, and foster mutual accountability – the hallmark of this vibrant community.

Geekdom’s commitment to growing an inclusive community of entrepreneurs through the Women Founders Network has yielded impressive results. In its first year, the program reached more than 2,000 newsletter recipients and included more than 250 participants in its programs. These women, representing a variety of industries, discovered new opportunities to connect with like-minded peers, tap into mentorship networks, and explore potential funding avenues.

Looking ahead, the Women Founders Network is preparing for an even more impactful year in 2024 by focusing on the most requested topic from event attendees. The next year will focus on the urgent need for women entrepreneurs to access capital and secure funding for their enterprises. Through tailored workshops, mentoring sessions and deep dives into financial goal-setting, the program aims to equip women with the tools and confidence to effectively find funding opportunities, and get them in the room to ask .

Geekdom looks forward to promising opportunities for impact through the Women Founders Network. The program will continue to support the aspirations and achievements of women entrepreneurs, inspiring them to success and striving to establish San Antonio as a beacon for entrepreneurial innovation and diversity.

If you are interested in working with or participating in programs offered by the Women Founders Network, there is another opportunity taking place on Wednesday, December 13th in 2023. This event is designed to help you dive into the festive spirit with an extraordinary mix of food. Entrepreneurship, culinary delights and holiday cheer. Geekdom and HEB are partnering to create a unique holiday experience that combines the joy of holiday market shopping, the wisdom of expert panels, and the deliciousness of seasonal cuisine. Come meet some amazing female founders while enjoying local cuisine.

The Women Founders Network is actively seeking partners and inviting new participants for next year’s program. If supporting and funding women-led businesses is important to you, please email [email protected] to get involved. You can also join our newsletter list to stay updated with upcoming events and opportunities.

