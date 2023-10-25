GE reports stellar earnings before splitting into two companies

(Photo by Robert Nickelsburg/Getty Images) getty images

Talk about earnings. General Electric’s third-quarter earnings topped nearly all expectations, just before the company split into two separate businesses. Earnings, profits and revenues all increased, and in turn the company’s full-year guidance was raised.

However, it was not all plain sailing, with the company cutting growth forecasts for jet engine deliveries this year as the supply chain crisis still impacts the sector. However, Wall Street had no objection to GE’s share price rising on Tuesday.

What happened to GE's earnings?

What happened to GE’s earnings?

GE investors had a good day this week. The company had a strong third quarter with adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share on sales of $16.5 billion. Analysts’ consensus estimate was 56 cents on sales of $15.5 billion, a big jump for GE.

As far as future guidance is concerned, it was more good news as GE raised its full-year earnings guidance for the second quarter in a row. The company now expects earnings in a range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share, up from last quarter’s previous guidance of $2.10 to $2.30. GE raised its free cash flow forecast again to $4.9 billion, another jump from its forecast of $4.4 billion in the second quarter.

Regarding the earnings report, GE CEO Larry Culp said the company “delivered another strong quarter of very strong results with double-digit growth in revenue, profit and cash” and that he was “already confident about our path forward.” Much more excited”.

Easy move forward for GE spinoff

This is all good news ahead of the company’s planned spinoff of GE’s renewable energy and gas power generation business, GE Vernova, which is expected to be completed by Q2 next year. This is a bit later than previous timescales issued by GE, but the group announced some leadership appointments in August, which should give investors hope.

After the spinoff is completed, GE will become GE Aerospace. GE received $9.8 billion of aerospace orders for the sector in the third quarter, more than the $8.4 billion expected. However, the company has cut its growth forecast for its LEAP jet engine deliveries for the remainder of 2023 and next year, citing supply chain disruptions as demand surges.

According to Culp, GE is now targeting 20% ​​to 25% year-over-year growth in deliveries instead of 40% to 45% — a considerable decline. GE’s renewable energy division is still loss-making, with operating profit down minus 7.6% – but still an improvement from negative 26% from the same time last year.

What was the reaction of the stock market?

Wall Street was very pleased with what it saw – and the stakes were huge, given that GE’s share price has risen more than 85% since the beginning of the year. GE stock rose 5.3% Tuesday, compared with a 0.5% gain in both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

GE has certainly outperformed its competitors in 2023. Since the beginning of the year, Schneider Electric’s stock is up 5.21%, and Siemens is currently down more than 1%. Boeing has seen its share price fall by 6.7%, and Lockheed Martin’s share price has fallen by 7.7%.

US industrial production is contrary to this trend

GE’s strong earnings report is a good sign for the broader sector, which has seen the US take the lead on the world stage with its industrial output. Output at U.S. factories increased more than expected in September, with manufacturing output rising 0.4%, according to the Fed.

S&P Global also announced its flash US composite purchasing managers’ index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, reached a score of 51.0 in October, its highest level since July. The survey’s manufacturing PMI also rose to 50, the highest score since April.

Later this week, we’ll also get the Commerce Department’s scorecard for economic activity in Q3, which analysts estimate showed U.S. GDP growth between July and September was the highest in two years.

All this is giving hope that the US economy will get a soft landing after the Fed raised interest rates to the highest level in 22 years with a target of 5.25% to 5.5%.

Bottom-line

Despite some concerns about renewable energy profitability and aerospace delivery, GE’s earnings decline is good news all around. The company needed to pass a high standard to keep Wall Street happy — plus it bodes well for the eventual spinoff, even if it’s happening a little later than planned.

The earnings momentum also helps boost the view that the US economy is still resilient and the manufacturing sector is recovering from high inflation, high interest rates and a supply chain crisis – which bodes well for the Fed ahead of its meeting in November. There is news.