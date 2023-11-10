Ministers may have breathed a sigh of relief today as the UK economy avoided recession in the third quarter of the year after modest growth in September and August.

But while growth of 0.2 per cent in September and 0.0 per cent over the three months looks like a fairly grim picture for the UK – it actually paints a better picture than many expected.

As inflation, cost-of-living pressures and strikes hit the economy, economists were widely forecasting a contraction in growth over the summer,

However, warm weather helped boost the country’s weak manufacturing sector by 0.1 per cent, while services declined by 0.1 per cent and output was flat at 0.0 per cent, keeping the UK economy stable.

analysts say Government An unexpected flatline may provide relief.

Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments, said: “The UK economy managed to perform better than expected in the third quarter, thanks to a 0.2 per cent increase in September, after an overall growth of zero per cent over the three months. done.” ,

“While this will hardly cause a stir in the world, it is better than the contraction most economists expect.”

However, he warned that the UK is still “concerned about flirting with anyone”.

Cost of living pressures and the Bank of England’s rate hike cycle continue to weigh on the property market and keep Britain’s economy at a low level, analysts said today.

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has opted to keep rates at 5.25 percent for the second consecutive month this month, but no rate cuts are expected until the middle of next year.

Threadneedle Street chief economist Hugh Pill said this week that rates will need to remain there for an extended period, but market pricing points to the first rate cut in August 2024 “doesn’t seem entirely unreasonable.”

Wonks said today that higher rates are weighing on the economy but that steady growth is still a boost when looking at the picture of the economy from a year ago.

“The two magazines have a subdued word,” said Danny Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis.

“All sectors are struggling – there are no stars in this set of data, no big bounces to offset declines elsewhere.”

However, a change in the situation last year in which inflation was “approaching its peak” suggests there is “reason for some optimism”. Hewson added.

“No increase indicates a degree of economic resilience, which means no rate cuts are likely in the near term,” he said.

However, recession still looms as the economy continues to grapple with inflation and the delay in interest rate hikes. Investec analysts warned today that GDP could “fall into decline in both the fourth and first quarters of next year” due to the impact of the bank’s rate hike cycle.

“It’s certainly possible that the monthly data starts to strengthen from here and the UK avoids recession,” Investec analyst Philip Shaw said.

“But it seems more logical that the economy loses forward momentum as the impact of higher interest rates intensifies and we see recent surveys becoming progressively more pessimistic, for example, the composite PMI since August. The key is below the 50 level.”

“UK GDP growth stood at 0.2% in September, while economists had expected a flat performance. This comes on the basis of August’s 0.1% growth. Although this level of growth is not strong, the important thing here is that the UK economy is in recession, and flat growth quarter on quarter means the UK will not enter a technical recession in 2023.

Manufacturing is commonly blamed for slow economic growth in the UK, and in many ways rightly so. Manufacturing activity, as shown by the Manufacturing PMI, has been declining since mid-2022. Manufacturing contributes less than 20% to GDP, however, this is just part of the problem.

The bigger issue is with the service industry, which contributes about 80% to GDP, and about the same percentage to employment. Here, a sharp decline in spending by both businesses and consumers over the last 18 months has hurt the economy. However, the somewhat good news is that services output increased by 0.2% in September after a 0.7% decline in August.

With interest rates at their highest level since the global financial crisis, the cost of interest on loans is really starting to hurt for both businesses and households. With interest rates likely to remain high for a long time, it is difficult to see any quick turnaround on service spending, meaning low GDP growth may persist for some time yet.

