GDP, inflation data support Fed hike

Growth in the US economy continues to grow surprisingly well while inflation has declined.

New data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed the US economy grew at a 5.2% annual pace in the third quarter, revised up from the 4.9% reported in advance estimates a month earlier.

Quarterly readings for personal consumption expenditures (PCE) showed that core prices, which exclude volatile categories such as food and energy, rose at a 2.3% pace during the third quarter, down from a preliminary reading of 2.4%. Is. The release showed that inflation continues to ease toward the Federal Reserve’s long-term goal of 2% inflation.

“The downward revision in PCE inflation in the latest GDP release would boost the Fed’s confidence that they have raised interest rates sufficiently,” Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, wrote in a research note after the release.

Eugenio Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James, described the print as a “Goldilocks scenario,” meaning the economy is growing at a solid pace, but not so fast that the Fed needs to worry that it will lead to inflation. There will be an upside risk.

This has come to light at a time when Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s recent comments have led investors to believe that interest rate cuts may happen sooner than initially expected.

Waller said there’s no reason why rates should remain really high if inflation continues to fall.

“Perhaps [Wednesday’s revision] “That’s why many Fed speakers have been relatively dovish recently and will likely strengthen market confidence that the Fed will raise interest rates this cycle,” Aleman wrote in a research note on Wednesday. Good news for the market.”

Markets are now considering a 78% chance of an interest rate cut by the end of the Fed’s May meeting. A month ago, markets pegged only a 41% chance of a rate cut in the same time period, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

But just as Goldilocks doesn’t like her porridge too hot or cold, there is very little margin for error in moving forward in the American economy. As of Wednesday, investors largely believe the Fed will raise interest rates and look at the central bank’s current policy. Restrictive enough to slow growth and cool prices while avoiding a recession.

Each new data will be important as the US tries to stay on this path. Monthly PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Economists expect annual core PCE inflation to reach 3.5% in October. Compared with the previous month, economists expect core prices to rise 0.2%.

