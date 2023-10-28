GDP growth will slow – likely to be negative

US real GDP growth BEA, RSM US

The “hot” economic story of the week was the 4.9% GDP print. The chart shows this in relation to the recent past, with the dotted line indicating the economy’s long-term 1.8% growth rate. 4.9% is an annualized number, so the actual growth from Q2 was less than 1.5%, and the year/year growth was 2.9%.

In his daily message to clients on Friday (Oct. 27), economist David Rosenberg said that immediately following the “hot” GDP release on Thursday morning, bonds rallied (prices rose) while stock prices fell. In general, if the economy is expected to remain strong, the opposite should be true, as strong growth should lead to a continuation of the Fed’s “tight” stance, and, perhaps, even cause them to raise rates. Needed Clearly, market players are not buying into the “strong economy” or “soft-landing” scenarios. Stock markets have been falling for some time now, down -10% from their peak in late July.

Back to GDP, the table shows contributions by category.

category consumption universal value advisor

consumption growth

In our last blog, we discussed the role of “excess savings” in those extreme consumption numbers and noted that the savings rate has more or less returned to normal after a big decline last quarter, and credit card balances are at an all-time high. , another such quarter of consumption growth is highly unlikely (note the large decline in the savings rate in the last quarter on the left-hand chart).

Record high personal savings rates and credit card debt on a per capita basis Haver Analytics, BEA, Rosenberg Research

Inventory, which was 1.3 percent. The points of 4.9 are quite volatile. Any sign of a slowdown in consumption leads to inventory liquidation, i.e., items “on sale”. This bodes badly for the retailer as the holiday shopping season begins. For the sake of this discussion, it is more likely that in the table equivalent to the above table for the next quarter, inventories will be subtracted from GDP.

Also note that government spending increased by +0.8 percent. score. It is unlikely that this Congress will allow an even larger budget deficit than last quarter. Therefore, it is unlikely that we will see GDP expansion from this source; In fact, the opposite is likely to happen.

Increase request rejection rates for new cards and limits Haver Analytics, New York Fed, Rosenberg Research

Furthermore, because consumers have exhausted their savings, and, because many consumers are now up against or approaching their credit card limits, these sources of GDP will not be available in Q4 (and possibly Q1) of 2024. And not even in Q2). Finally, decline rates for new credit cards and decline rates for increased limits are at or near all-time highs (see chart above). Therefore, it is unlikely that credit card spending will be a source of increased consumption in the near term.

Accommodation

The high interest rate scenario has clearly impacted housing. Mortgage applications have been declining and are now near a three-decade low, down -18% from a year ago. Pending sales of existing homes increased +1.1% in September, but that barely offset the -7.1% print from August. So, no, nowhere near last spring and summer’s readings. Sales of new homes look encouraging with an increase of 12.3% in September compared to August. But, to us, it appears more like inventory liquidation by home builders, as the interest costs to carry such inventory have skyrocketed. Builders are offering price concessions to clear inventory. The average selling price is falling (-3.3% in September vs. August) and is -12.3% below year-ago levels.

Existing home sales in the US run into the millions; US Pending Home Sales Index universal value advisor

fed

The next set of Fed meetings are scheduled for October 31-November 1. The market has kept the probability of increasing the rates at 10%. Generally, such a probability must be 50% or greater for there to be any real possibility of an increase. Still, this Fed is unpredictable (thus there is a 10% probability). Our view is that they will continue to “stop” but also continue the “hateful” rhetoric (“longer higher” etc.). After all, they don’t want the bond market to drive rates down (in their estimation: “prematurely”). This is a game with the markets that the Fed created when it became “transparent” in 2012; Now, apart from making monetary policy, they also have to play the role of “maestro”, ensuring that the players (markets) are in sync.

We believe a recession is imminent, and the Fed should “change” (start lowering rates) now. There is a 0% chance of this happening in the upcoming meeting and the meeting to be held in December. As we have commented in our blogs over the last 6 months or so, the leading indicators are pointing to a recession. This chart shows the close relationship between them and GDP.

Leading Indicators and GDP Conference Board, BEA, Charlie Bibelo, Mauldin Economics

However, this particular Fed is looking at lagging and coinciding economic indicators. For example, the latest “hot” GDP readings may play a role in their decision making (despite the good reasons given above why such economic growth would not continue).

Lagging, coinciding and leading economic indicators Haver Analytics, Conference Board, Rosenberg Research

Other signs that a recession is imminent include an increase in crime rates. The chart shows that both credit card and auto loan delinquencies are nearing or above their pandemic highs.

Credit Card Delays and Auto Loan Delays universal value advisor

Manufacturing – in recession

Every recent survey of manufacturers tells us the sector is already in recession. The latest three such surveys (Philly Fed, Richmond Fed and Kansas City Fed) continued this saga. The Philly Fed index was -20.3 in October, which has been in contraction for seven of the last eight months. New orders, sales and inventory were negative, and while prices paid had increased, prices received were stable. This implies a reduction in margins.

The Richmond Fed Business Activity Composite fell from -5 in September to -15 in October. The only good news here is that the prices received have dropped by 10th consecutive month; Again, this means a reduction in profit margins, but it also signals that inflation is becoming dormant.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey also showed weakness with a reading of -8, now negative for 13 consecutive months. Like other Fed surveys, it also showed negative readings for new orders, shipments, production, employment, delivery times and backlogs. And, while prices received were flat, prices paid actually fell, the first time this has happened since May 2020.

inflation

As mentioned above, the news on the inflation front remains positive. Although there was no major inflation news this week, we still believe inflation has been brought under control. As we have detailed in previous blogs, the CPI is biased by the use of up to one year lagged rental data (35% weighting). Rosenberg Research has calculated that if one used an existing index such as apartment inventories, today’s CPI headline rate of inflation would be 1% or less. As a result, we believe that, going forward, monthly CPI headline numbers will continue to show progress on inflation.

Furthermore, for those readers who agree with Milton Friedman’s theory that inflation is a monetary phenomenon, M2 has, for the first time in its history, turned negative on a year-to-date basis. This is due to the rapid decline in commercial bank lending and the Fed’s quantitative tightening (selling bonds from its portfolio) policy. From Econ 101, increasing bank credit expands the money supply; And when bank credit becomes negative, the growth of money supply also becomes negative. Finally, it appears that the inflation trend has reversed.

M2 YoY% change and commercial bank credit universal value advisor

final thoughts

Financial markets seem to be sensing something sinister. The 10-year T-note yield, after displaying high volatility a week ago, calmed down somewhat last week. The 10-year T-note closed below 4.85% after flirting with 5% in the past two weeks. The S&P 500 is now -10.1% lower than its peak in late July and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones are also lower -11.9% and -9.0% respectively. And it’s no surprise: 1) markets suspect a recession is highly likely, which is what leading indicators and manufacturing surveys tell them; and 2) Q3 quarterly reports from major companies (technology being the exception) are disappointing.

,Joshua Barron and Eugene Hoover contributed to this blog,