In his first interview since joining Guy Carpenter as CEO for EMEA and Global Capital Solutions, Laurent Rousseau outlines the market dynamics as we head into this year’s Baden-Baden meeting.

Laurent Rousseau’s arrival at Guy Carpenter last month comes at what the executive described as “a delicate stage” in the transition to the reinsurance market.

“The significant pricing increase we saw on January 1, 2023 is what I will refer to as ‘risk-adjusted plus’ pricing,” he said.

“The rate adjustment was taking into account a number of different market developments, such as changes in the risk environment, the ongoing impact of inflation, the geopolitical environment and rising loss costs. These contributed to a sharp increase in pricing in the short term, as reinsurers sought to generate strong returns.

Rousseau said this “risk-adjusted plus” phase of pricing is now stabilizing across many business lines, but discipline will continue at upcoming renewals.

“We expect to see greater willingness on the part of reinsurers to deploy capital, although underwriting discipline will not be reduced,” he said.

Now that cedants have time to adapt to the market adjustments implemented on Jan. 1, 2023, Rousseau said upcoming placement talks could go a number of ways.

“For example, rising insurance premiums and strong results from insurers could serve to finance an increase in reinsurance purchases. Alternatively, we may see insurers taking advantage of their intensified efforts to manage portfolio aggregation more effectively, thereby reducing the amount of reinsurance purchased and placing more frequency-type risks on their balance sheets. “Strong solvency can be achieved by choosing to maintain,” he said.

“Our view is that there will be a greater alignment between the respective requirements of insurers and reinsurers on January 1, 2024. What we are seeing is in many ways a return to the lead roles of both markets. As is often the case in a soft market, we perhaps saw a blurring of boundaries, as reinsurers began to provide cover for higher-frequency risks and increasing amounts of cover at lower levels of programs.

“Reinsurers are now focusing more on providing cover for high-severity, low-frequency risks and are looking to reduce their total exposure and avoid high-frequency risks.”

He said the unique dynamics of the current market environment means the current phase will be longer than previous market cycles.

“While it is true that such periods of upward pressure tend to be short-lived, the unique dynamics of the current market environment create the potential for this period to become potentially ‘sticky’. The level of uncertainty we see in the macroeconomic environment and risk world could prolong these current conditions,” he said.

“It is also important to understand that rather than being capacity-based, the current market transformation has been capital remuneration-based. Capacity is available in most business sectors, but at a cost. The trigger was a focus on achieving higher returns for allocated capital, as happened in the insurance market in 2017.

“For today’s reinsurance market, while reinsurers are in a position to deploy capacity, they want to do so only where they can achieve acceptable returns to their shareholders.”

This demand for higher returns is also evident in the attitudes of capital markets providers, who are assessing where to allocate capital very carefully, Rousseau said.

“Should traditional reinsurers deliver strong results for 2023, we would expect the capital markets to largely follow suit in 2024,” he said.

Source: www.theinsurer.com