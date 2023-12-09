GCL SI makes a splash at COP28, shows strong commitment to triple renewable energy capacity

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The landmark 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or Conference of the Parties (COP28), is currently taking place in Dubai, calling on global leaders and companies to take decisive action against climate change. Bringing together. , As a leading renewable energy company, GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“GCL SI”) is playing an important role in the event, serving as the champion sponsor of the Wind+Solar Pavilion. At the event, GCL showcased its impressive range of products, including the world’s first groundbreaking perovskite/Si tandem solar module with an outstanding 26.17% efficiency rating. Adding to the company’s presence, Zhang Kun, Executive Chairman of GCL SI, delivered an engaging keynote address on building sustainable supply chains for clean energy on December 8.

Zhang Kun delivering the keynote address at the Global Renewables Hub

COP28, taking place in Dubai between 30 November and 12 December, represents a significant moment in global climate governance, marking a milestone in the progress of climate action around the world and the first comprehensive review of the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Conducts “Global Stocktake”. The primary objective of COP28 is to triple renewable energy capacity to at least 11,000 GW by 2030, leading to a just, equitable and inclusive energy transition for the world.

At the conference, Zhang delivered the keynote address on “A Sustainable Supply Chain for Clean Energy”. The speech focused on the integration of “source, storage, grid and load” processes within GCL SI’s zero-carbon industrial park, providing attendees with a glimpse of the future blueprint for green ecological zones. From the point of origin to the point of consumption, the zero-carbon industrial park will employ the best carbon reduction strategies. When used as raw material for solar modules, FBR granular silicon saves energy consumption up to 80% compared to ingots made by the Siemens method. Within the energy storage sector, GCL’s Lithium Ecosystem makes it possible to recycle and reuse lithium. Additionally, end-to-end data tracing and certification on carbon footprint from manufacturing to trade is incorporated into GCL Carbon Chain platforms to achieve deeper carbon monitoring and optimization. This will contribute to optimizing carbon emissions during the production process and addressing increasingly stringent carbon tariff regulations.

“The path to a sustainable future is paved by continued innovation and bold action. Today, as we stand at the forefront of the energy transition, it is important to remember that every watt of renewable energy we harness, and every sustainable practice Which we embrace. A step towards a greener, more resilient world. At GCL SI, we are committed to accelerating this journey, turning clean planet ambitions into reality,” said Zhang Kun, Executive Chairman of GCL SI, at the COP said during an appearance on the 28th.

Another highlight of the event is the display of GCL’s N-type high efficiency solar cells, FBR granular silicon and perovskite/Si tandem solar modules in the China Pavilion. Among them, the perovskite/Si tandem solar module (279 mm × 370 mm) has recently achieved a leading efficiency record of more than 26.17%, which is expected to provide affordable electricity, surpassing traditional solar cell technologies. This module has received official certification from the National Institute of Metrology of China, and the brand aims to achieve continuous success in scaling up to meet commercial use and improve efficiency in the future.

Adhering to its mission of “bringing green power to life”, GCL SI continuously pursues research and development, listens to and responds to market demands, and contributes to the sustainable development of humanity and society. Is.

