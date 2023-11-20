GCCL wins Top 10 Bioanalytical Service Providers award at APAC 2023

Recognized for its global quality sample analysis services based on various analytical platforms

YONGIN, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GCCL, a Korean clinical trial sample analysis company, announced on November 20 that it was selected as a Top 10 Bioanalytical Service Providers in APAC 2023, honored by Life Science Review Is. An American business and technology magazine focusing on the life sciences industry.

Life Science Review publishes articles covering advances in science, technology and solutions, biology and other fields. At the end of each year, the magazine selects companies with innovative technologies based on a 3-step selection process including customer nominations and surveys. This achievement reflects the uniqueness and efficiency of the company’s bioanalytical services based on the adoption of various analytical platforms.

Life Science Review begins the article by noting that “Seoul is consistently ranking in the top 5 world clinical trial cities every year and while Korea’s past clinical trial samples have often been compared to major central They used to go to countries with laboratories, this is no longer the case.” The article concludes with the assessment that “GCCL in Korea is growing rapidly based on its expertise in clinical trial sample analysis and is now expanding its reach through foreign-owned laboratories and offices, promising greater global reach and influence.” Expected to expand.”

Song Hyun Yang, Ph.D. CEO of GCCL says, “We have adopted state-of-the-art technology by implementing Thermo Fisher’s LIMS to streamline analytics management. We have also developed our own in-house system, G-Hub, for real-time project monitoring. “Combined with our meticulous laboratory-collection kit production and a nationwide logistics network, we ensure customers complete visibility and transparency into the progress of their projects from sample collection to final analysis.”

GCCL, a Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP)-certified agency recognized by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea, is a clinical trial sample analysis company that conducts all clinical trials from Phase 1 to 4. Provides global-quality services for stages. It has recently been strengthening clinical trial sample analysis for diseases associated with aging, including dementia.

About GCCL

GCCL, a Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP)-certified agency recognized by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea, is a clinical trial sample analysis company that provides services for all phases of clinical trials from Phase 1 to Phase 4. Due to the diversity of its analysis platforms meeting global quality standards and its own sample logistics system, the company is providing clinical trial sample analysis services to its partners across Asia and beyond.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the current beliefs and expectations of GCCL’s management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee of future performance by GCCL or its management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GCCL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any forward-looking statements made herein, except as required by law or stock exchange rules.

GC and GCCL Contact (Media)

sohee kim

[email protected]

Yelin Jun

[email protected]

hyeyeon woo

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:

Source GCCL

Source: www.bing.com