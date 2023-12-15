The majority-state-owned Russian oil company made millions in profits last year from Dutch and UK oil fields.

Gazprom, one of Russia’s largest energy companies, has reported a profit of almost €45 million through its UK subsidiary Gazprom International UK.

The gain represents an increase of about 9% on the previous year, with the majority coming from the Sillimanite oil field, which straddles Dutch and UK waters and is jointly operated by German energy company Wintershall and Gazprom.

Oil and gas extracted from the Sillimanite oil field is mostly transported to the Netherlands for processing, thus it does not enter the UK.

However, Gazprom International UK still pays approximately €29 million in Netherlands and UK tax. It has also paid about €41 million in dividends to the company’s immediate Dutch owner, Gazprom International Projects BV, which is ultimately owned by PJSC Gazprom in Moscow.

Investors have highlighted their concerns that Gazprom is potentially using its profits to finance Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prolonging the conflict even further.

Following the release of Gazprom’s financial results, there are growing calls for the UK government to tighten sanctions on Russian energy companies to prevent Russia from using its vast energy reserves and export earnings to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, Europe still imports gas from Gazprom, although much less than before the war.

According to Sir Ed Davey, former Energy Secretary and leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrat Party, it is “completely unacceptable” that gas drilled from UK fields is powering “Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine”.

In response, the UK government has already promised to further increase sanctions against Russia and is potentially considering sanctioning Gazprom as well. Although the company itself is still free from any external restrictions, sanctions have already been imposed on several employees and executives, including CEO Alexei Miller.

Former Gazprom Export head Elena Burmistrova and acting head Vitaly Markelov are among the few employees sanctioned following Burmistrova’s exit. In addition, Vyacheslav Mikhalenko, head of transportation at Gazprom PAO, and Gennady Sukhov, head of hydrocarbons, also face sanctions.

Campaign group Global Witness has also condemned the UK government’s strategy regarding the issue, which critics have described as lax.

The group highlights: “While the government condemns the war, it is absurd to allow a subsidiary of a Russian state enterprise, whose own militia is fighting in Ukraine, to enrich Putin’s regime from the North Sea.”

Gazprom had already faced intense heat last year after Russia halted European gas shipments through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline following a pipeline leak. At the time, there was also speculation that Russia had deliberately sabotaged the pipelines, as well as allegations of involvement by pro-Ukraine groups.

As part of existing sanctions, the EU has already banned Russian citizens and companies from owning gas storage facilities. Furthermore, it now becomes much more difficult for Russian individuals and companies to hold decisive positions in the operation and ownership of critical infrastructure across the EU.

