Gazelle Wind Power appoints US wind finance pioneer as CFO

floating platform developer gazelle wind power has appointed a clean energy finance industry expert Alvaro Ortega as Chief Financial Officer (CFO),

Ortega is the former vice president of finance. Avangrid Inc.A publicly traded company on the NY Stock Exchange and the US subsidiary of global energy leader Iberdrola.

“It is rare to find someone with a track record like Alvaro. “With his financial expertise and passion for renewable energy, his joining the team is a home run for Gazelle as we enter an exciting phase in our company’s growth,” said John Salazar, CEO and Founder of Gazelle, “As the financier of one of the first commercial-scale offshore wind projects in the US, his impressive resume and commitment to clean energy development make him ideal for this position.”

As Vice President of Finance at Avangrid, Ortega managed investor relations and treasury for the company, which currently has a market capitalization of ~$12.1 billion. Previously, Ortega served as CFO vineyard breezeWhere he played a central role in leading the financial close and starting construction for the 800MW Vineyard Wind 1, the first commercial scale offshore wind farm in the United States.

“There were several factors that attracted me to Gazelle, first and foremost John’s passion and the world-class Gazelle team. Additionally, I believe the company is poised to lead the industry because its technology is the most advanced Is extreme conditions While using fewer resources and less steel than its counterparts. Additionally, it offers a simple assembly process and maintenance, further enabling the competitiveness and acceleration of offshore floating wind. This is in line with what the future of this industry demands,” Ortega commented.

Ortega holds an MBA Babson University, is famous for its entrepreneurship education. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics University of the Basque Country and Certificate in Financing and Deploying Clean Energy Yale University, Ortega will lead all financial aspects of Gazelle’s business as the company focuses on demonstrating its next generation design through a pilot plant in Aguacadoura, Portugal in collaboration with renewable energy developer WAM Horizon.

“Currently, in offshore development, the focus should not only be on building the technology but also on making it affordable, especially during challenging times When supply chain costs have increased,” Ortega said.

Source: www.bing.com