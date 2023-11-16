Gaza's economy, which has been in shambles for years, is being left in ruins

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Solar energy company Sunbox paid its 15 full-time employees in Gaza this month. But the next month is uncertain: The company’s head offices in Gaza City were destroyed in an Israeli attack, said Kamal Almasharawy, 24, the company’s head of operations.

The devastation of Gaza’s infrastructure has increased the need for solar panels. Almasharawy and others say Israeli attacks have damaged or destroyed many rooftop solar panels, one of the few sources of electricity in Gaza, as fuel runs out.

But with its office destroyed, its revenue cut and its employees sheltering from Israeli bombardment, the company’s prospects, like those of most companies in the Gaza Strip, are bleak in the coming months.

Gaza’s economy was already in ruins. War has left it in dust. “I don’t really see any light at the end of the tunnel,” Almasharawy said.

For most of two decades, economic growth in Gaza was almost stagnant amid regular conflict and Israeli restrictions on the movement of people and goods. Hamas, the militant group that has controlled the area since 2007, often focuses on military targets. With little outside investment and few jobs, living standards declined as Gazans became poorer. According to United Nations estimates, 80 percent of the population was dependent on international aid last year. The World Bank projects “nominal” GDP growth in 2023, driven by the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and more job permits for Gazans to work in Israel.

Much of the economic activity that was underway has come to a halt amid Israel’s response to the Hamas-led attack on October 7. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed in bombings and ground offensives. According to the United Nations, about 1.5 million people – the majority of Gaza’s population – have been displaced. “Gaza’s economy will stop functioning in the last quarter of 2023 and will continue indefinitely,” the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute, based in Ramallah in the West Bank, said in a statement this month.

It is impossible to make an accurate or final estimate of the economic loss. Israel has closed its borders with Gaza. A flow of aid has entered Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Palestinian officials in Ramallah have said Gaza’s economic output is running at 10 percent. Raja Khalidi, director general of the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute, said, “If anything, it is a subsistence-type economy.”

The United Nations Development Program published a report this month estimating that 61 percent of jobs were lost in Gaza, with $857 million worth of economic activity lost, setting the economy “back by several years.”

Although Gaza has a long history of conflict, there is no comparison to the scale of the current catastrophe. Some Palestinian officials put the economic cost of Israeli ground operations in Gaza in 2014 at more than $6 billion. The current war is already longer and far more destructive.

“We haven’t hit bottom yet,” said Richard Kozul-Wright, lead author of a report on Gaza’s economy published in September by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

After the violence subsides, the economic future of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents will be another line of battle. An economically viable Gaza is widely considered a prerequisite for any lasting peace. Some experts say that support for Hamas increased due to pressure on Gaza in the years before October 7.

But many in Israel instead say the country has been too generous toward Gaza’s economy, allowing Hamas to enrich itself.

Charles Freilich, a former deputy national security adviser in Israel, said that many in Israel feel that the small but growing level of economic cooperation with Palestinians living in Gaza has proven to be an “overall failure”.

Why news outlets and the UN rely on the Gaza Health Ministry for death tolls

Experts say Gaza, with its coastal location, agricultural land and young population, could have a productive, even thriving economy.

As recently as a few decades ago, some Israeli economists hoped that Gaza might follow in Singapore’s footsteps, “much smaller”, but with “a few million people who are young who either are now or will be very educated, ” They said. Paul Rivlin, expert on Middle Eastern economies at Tel Aviv University. “It did not happen.”

According to the International Monetary Fund, per capita income in Gaza is a quarter of that in the West Bank. The gap has widened significantly since 2005, when Israel withdrew militarily from Gaza and Hamas took power.

Israel strictly controls its borders with Gaza, limiting exports from the enclave and restricting its imports, citing concerns over the import of “dual-use” goods that could be directed into weapons. .

What weapons do Palestinian militants have in the Gaza Strip and how powerful are they?

The sanctions hit hard. According to the International Labor Organization, only 40 percent of the population who could work did so in 2021. The civilian sector run by Hamas employed approximately 50,000 people, one-tenth of Gaza’s estimated labor force.

Earlier this year, the Gaza-based Al Mezan Center for Human Rights reported that despite Gaza’s growing population, the number of people employed in construction has dropped from 70,000 before the sanctions to 700. The war would make housing needs more acute. “It took four years of conflict to destroy a comparable portion of the housing stock in Syria,” said Abdullah al Dardari, UNDP director for Arab states.

Although Egypt has imposed fewer economic sanctions along its border with Gaza, Rivlin said, it is “far from the center of the Egyptian economy.”

‘From the river to the sea’: why does the Palestinian rally cry provoke controversy?

In 2014, following a rift with Hamas, the Egyptian government destroyed most of the smuggling tunnels between Gaza and Egypt – a major source of black market income, and funding for Hamas.

Kozul-Wright said Gaza was not a “functioning economy” before the current war.

Some economists have said that the Palestinian territories, and Gaza in particular, have experienced “de-development” or “reverse development”, with the population becoming less dependent on aid.

In 2020, UNCTAD estimated that the total economic loss to Gaza between 2007 and 2018 was $16.7 billion.

Satellite imagery shows that vast areas of Gaza have been destroyed over the past month, including areas of Gaza City once known for commercial activity.

At Gaza gates, deported workers mark end of rare exchange with Israel

Israel has canceled the permits of Palestinians working in the country, and those who were in Israel have been deported. Strict sanctions have made it difficult to send cash to Gaza and aid has declined.

In 2021, the Israeli government began a process that would allow 17,500 Gazans to work in Israel. Although the majority of people who applied did not receive permits and those who did represented a small portion of Gaza’s workforce, the program was still a break from the past.

Israel allowed millions of dollars per month to flow from Qatar into Gaza, so that Hamas could keep the government running.

Even before October 7, some Israelis were questioning the wisdom of these policies. Veteran military journalist Amos Harel wrote in Haaretz barely a week before the attack that the notion that Gazans could pressure Hamas into economic reforms was a “false idea”.

Hamas tunnels stretch for miles beneath Gaza, holding hostages and weapons

Critics say Hamas has never focused on improving the economic conditions of people living in Gaza, many of whom it classifies as refugees and thus the responsibility of the United Nations. The group appears to have used most of their wealth to build a vast network of tunnels.

The US Treasury Department has imposed tough sanctions on Hamas and accused its leaders of living in “luxury” while Gazans face “dire economic prospects”.

Freilich, Israel’s former deputy national security adviser, said it was clear that Israel would no longer allow people from Gaza to work in the country.

“There will be an effort to eliminate any Israeli involvement and responsibility in providing electricity, water and things like that,” he said, referring to services provided by Israel under the 1993 Oslo Accords.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month that any peace deal “must include a sustainable mechanism for reconstruction.” The Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute estimated this month that the cost of reconstruction could reach $20 billion over the next five years.

Anas Iqtet, an expert on Middle Eastern economies at the Australian National University, said Gaza’s economy could shrink by 30 to 70 percent. “The only way to fix the economy is massive international intervention.”

“This was an unacceptable situation before the war,” Khalidi said. “We know how much it contributed to the feeling of desperation… Gaza had become accustomed to it.”

Source: www.washingtonpost.com