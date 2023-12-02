By Arafat Barbach and Nidal al-Mughrabi

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza, Dec 2 (Reuters) – Under Israeli aerial bombardment, people taking shelter in the south of the Gaza Strip after fleeing their homes during the war said on Saturday they no longer had anyone to turn to. Not a safe place.

The town of Khan Yunis has been the focus of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire after fighting resumed on Friday following the breakdown of a week-long ceasefire. Its population has swelled in recent weeks as several million people have fled from the northern Gaza Strip to the south.

Some are camping in tents and some in schools. Some people are sleeping on stairs or outside some of the hospitals operating in the city. A World Health Organization official said Friday that one of the hospitals was “like a horror movie” as hundreds of injured children and adults waited for treatment.

Abu Wael Nasrallah, 80, mocked the Israeli army’s latest order to advance south of Rafah, near the border with Egypt. Children were injured in Israeli attacks on the town on Friday.

This message was given through letters dropped from the sky in several districts of Khan Yunis.

“This is nonsense,” Nasrallah told Reuters. They had followed Israeli evacuation orders and left the northern Gaza Strip before the war began on October 7, when Hamas militants crossed into Israel and killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday that some 193 Palestinians had been killed since the ceasefire ended, bringing the death toll of Gazans to more than 15,000 announced by Palestinian health authorities.

He and his family will stay here because they had already lost everything. “There is nothing left to be afraid of. Our houses are gone, our property is gone, our money is gone, our sons are killed, some are disabled. What is left to cry about?”

The mother of four, who gave her name as Samira, said she had fled Gaza City to the south with her children after Israel began bombing there last month. They now take shelter with friends in a house west of Khan Yunis.

She said Friday night was one of the scariest nights she had seen since she arrived: “a night of horror.”

She and other residents said they feared an intensification of the bombing in Khan Yunis and the nearby city of Deir al-Balah meant that an Israeli ground offensive in the south was imminent.

Another man, who gave his name as Yaman, said he and his wife and six children had fled the north weeks ago and were sleeping in a school.

“After Deir al Abla, where after Khan Yunis?” He said. “I don’t know where to take my family.”

The United Nations estimates that 1.8 million people in the Gaza Strip – or about 80% of the population – have been forced to flee during Israel’s devastating bombing campaign.

Israel has vowed to destroy Gaza-based Hamas in response to an October 7 attack by the militant group, when Israel says gunmen killed 1,200 people. (Reporting by Arafat Barbach and Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Maggie Fick, Editing by Giles Elgood)

Source