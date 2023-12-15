Gautam Singhania: Indian tycoon's fortune threatened by domestic abuse claims

By Nikhil Inamdar, BBC News, Mumbai

A high-profile divorce settlement between Gautam Singhania, a flamboyant Indian textile tycoon, and his wife Nawaz Modi could see him forfeit 75% of his $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion) fortune.

Both Mr Singhania and Ms Modi are board members and promoter shareholders of the publicly listed Raymond Group, one of India’s best-known consumer brands.

The industrialist’s estranged fitness coach wife – known for her penchant for yachts, fast cars and private jets – is unwilling to compromise on a lower price, a source close to Ms Modi told the BBC, adding that Denying reports that the pair had initiated more “realistic” settlement talks.

Sources told the BBC that two family members from each side are mediating the dispute and the 75% figure is still on the table.

A source said, “She says she has agreed to 75% in front of many people – friends, mediators, lawyers and chartered accountants. There is no going back from this.” He said Ms Modi was insisting that an irrevocable trust should be created where this property was transferred and secured for the future of her two daughters.

“About 96% of the total wealth of promoters from India’s wealthiest families is parked in trusts,” said Rishabh Shroff, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a Mumbai-based law firm. “These structures are increasingly attractive to wealthy business families looking to protect their assets and protect their businesses from bankruptcy, family or creditor disputes.”

While Mr Singhania is reportedly keen to create a trust where he is the sole trustee and settlor, Ms Modi has opposed the proposal.

“Speaking as a neutral third party, I do not think she should agree to a trust structure where she has no voice or say in how it is run or governed. She Would like to be a co-trustee with some rights of being a beneficiary,” Mr Shroff said.

“Most companies don’t survive more than three generations. Raymond is a fifth-generation business and Nawaz wants his daughters to have a future in it,” a source close to Ms Modi told the BBC.

Ms Modi is also said to be keen to remain a board member and has no objection to her husband managing the business after the divorce.

He has received public support from his father-in-law, veteran businessman Vijaypat Singhania, who had earlier accused his son of ousting them from their own house in 2017, leaving them with little money to survive – Mr Singhania alleges Had refused earlier.

split wide open

The bitter dispute between the couple first came to light when a video of Ms Modi being denied entry to the company’s Diwali party went viral in November.

He has since faced disturbing allegations of physical assault on him and his minor daughter by descendants of the nearly century-old Raymond Group.

Mr Singhania did not agree to speak to the BBC about the allegations.

In response to an interview request, his spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC, “I have decided not to comment on reports in the media regarding matters relating to my personal life because maintaining the dignity of my family is of paramount importance to me. Is.” ,

Ms Modi told celebrity journalist and former executive editor of Hello, Sangeeta Wadhwani! India Magazine, that she had suffered a “serious injury”, claiming that her sacrum was broken at the hands of her husband, and that she had to seek help from the family of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, to complain to the police. Was lying. Scene.

Three non-cognizable offenses – where a warrant is required for arrest and court permission is required for investigation – have been registered against Mr Singhania at two different police stations in Mumbai.

Ms Wadhwani told the BBC that Ms Modi was “being prevented from resuming work” because of her physical condition.

Mr Singhania told staff and shareholders in an internal email – seen by the BBC – that “it is business as usual” at Raymond even during these difficult times.

The company’s shares have started rising after coming under heavy selling pressure when the controversy first became public. But the saga has raised uncomfortable questions about allegations of domestic abuse at the highest levels of Indian society and potential lapses in corporate governance at the country’s largest family-run conglomerates.

business as usual

In a filing to the exchanges earlier this month, Raymond’s independent directors said they are committed to protecting the interests of minority shareholders. He said the disputes between the two promoter directors had no impact on the ability of Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Gautam Singhania to manage the affairs of the company. He also said that investigation into matrimonial disputes was “beyond the remit” of independent directors.

But many of the questions raised in an open letter to Raymond’s board by corporate governance and proxy advisory firms such as Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IIAS) remain unanswered. These include the possibility of criminal liability on the company in light of these events or Mr Singhania’s ability to discharge his role as Chairperson and MD amidst personal distractions.

Concerns have also been raised about whether adequate controls were in place to ensure that company funds – which Ms Modi has alleged were being used by her husband for personal gain – were safeguarded. Has been. Raymond has not responded to BBC’s questions about this allegation.

IIAS president Hetal Dalal told the BBC, “She has acted as a whistleblower, so Raymond’s audit committee will be given the authority to address this issue. They can’t hide behind the fact that this is a matrimonial dispute.” Is.” She was “disappointed” by the company’s response.

The board has appointed a senior independent legal adviser, Barjis Desai, to advise, but sources have told the BBC that Ms Modi is not happy with the appointment.

Although the decline in the company’s share price has been halted for now – at one point it was down 20% – there are questions about how much of this is due to the recovery due to the board’s letter rather than to enthusiasm in the broader market. ,

There is a possibility of continued impact on the business due to the dispute between the promoters. Experts say the split could lead to several scenarios that could impact shareholders, including changes in voting patterns or even ownership.

A senior corporate lawyer told the BBC the case was unlikely to be resolved soon, as most of Mr Singhania’s wealth lies in his 49% stake in Raymond. This person said it would be difficult for the businessman to preserve his shareholding while making a larger monetary settlement without borrowing or monetizing assets.

He should strengthen the business by immediately “disassociating himself” from Mr. Singhania, Ms. Dalal said, adding that retaining a chairman accused of domestic abuse also raises broader questions about the corporate culture within the organization, which should be Need to address the board.

‘best kept secret’

Prominent author and social commentator Shobhaa De told the BBC, “Violence against women is not uncommon in some of India’s richest families.” “It’s the best-kept secret of corporate India.”

Ms. Day says she is skeptical about how the case will end, given the benefits to powerful people.

“It’s easy to silence investigations in this country,” he said.

Promoters – who typically hold a controlling block of shares in many listed entities in India – are known to exert significant influence in the appointment of board members. This has led many to question how independent they really are, and their ability to express dissent or fulfill the responsibilities of governance.

Ms. Day thinks it will be a tough, exhausting battle.

“It remains to be seen how strong Nawaz’s negotiating power is,” she says, adding that she thinks “the story of the complete man will remain complete” – a reference to the catchy brand tagline that has been associated with Raymond since the 1980s. Defines.

