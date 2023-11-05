GATE.IO Presents Exclusive Airdrop Opportunity with TokoQrt

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Get Web3 Startups is thrilled to introduce a new and unprecedented airdrop: TokoQRT, a rising star in the world of blockchain. The highly anticipated TokoQRT airdrop will begin on November 3, 2023 at 08:00 (UTC) and end on November 10, 2023 at 08:00 (UTC).

TokoQrt stands out with its innovative and visionary approach. By integrating the latest blockchain technologies, TokoQRT aims to revolutionize user and developer experiences in the decentralized web. Led by a team of experienced blockchain developers and strategists, TokoQRT is at the forefront of ushering in a new era of decentralized applications and solutions. Get Web3’s collaboration with TokoQRT offers users a unique opportunity to embark on this transformational journey.

To participate in the upcoming airdrop, interested individuals simply need to ensure that the total value of EVM-chain assets in their Web3 wallet exceeds the equivalent of $100 USD. Once this requirement is met, users can participate in the airdrop at no cost.

Unveiling the future with Get Web3

Get Web3 Startups provides exclusive access to early and non-initial airdrops from cutting-edge Web3 projects to users, easily accessible through a self-custody wallet located in the Web3 section of Get.io. In addition to the startup platform, Gate Web3 offers a wide range of tools to connect with the decentralized internet, including Gate Web3 Wallet, single/cross-chain swaps, perpetual futures, NFT marketplace, staking, DApps, and airdrop aggregator.

general question:

1. What is Web3 Wallet?

– Web3 Wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that supports interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) and the decentralized web. It enables users to manage their digital assets and connect with the blockchain network securely.

2. How do I join TokoQRT Airdrop?

– To participate in the TokoQRT airdrop, you must ensure that the total value of EVM-chain assets in your Web3 wallet is greater than the equivalent of $100 USD.

3. What is Get Web3 Startup?

– Get Web3 Startup is a platform that gives users access to exclusive airdrops and cutting-edge Web3 projects. It provides a variety of tools and services for decentralized Internet interaction.

Source: PR Newswire

Post navigation

Source: www.claytoncountyregister.com