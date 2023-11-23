Gate.io applies zero-knowledge technology in new proof of reserve method

[PRESS RELEASE – Panama City, Panama, November 23rd, 2023]

Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator, has announced an upgrade to its Proof of Reserve (PoR) process, incorporating a new open-source method that utilizes zero-knowledge technology. Following the upgrade, the PoR process will now cover the top 100 digital assets, with certificates being published regularly for better transparency.

Gate.io initiated PoR in 2020 by enlisting a third-party auditor to verify exchange wallets, compile user balance data in a Merkle tree, and publish anonymized data. This allows users to securely and privately verify that their account balances are reflected in the compiled data, thereby confirming that the exchange actually holds their assets. The process was repeated after the collapse of FTX. Although this method provides security, privacy, and independent verification, it was found that there is still room for improvement.

The latest upgrade introduces zero-knowledge technology (ZK-SNARK) into Gate.io’s existing PoR process. Primarily, implementing zk-SNARKs addresses concerns about the previous methodology, which left open the possibility of including fabricated accounts with negative balances to alter the data. Additionally, the advanced process supports and improves the following:

Privacy protection: Users can perform asset verification while maintaining asset and identity privacy.

Users can perform asset verification while maintaining asset and identity privacy. accuracy: Zero-knowledge proofs ensure high accuracy in data submitted and verified by users.

Zero-knowledge proofs ensure high accuracy in data submitted and verified by users. risk reduction: Implementing zero-knowledge proofs can better mitigate various risks such as data leakage, identity theft, and other potential threats.

Following the upgrade, PoR certificates will be generated using the new process and covering the top 100 digital assets by market capitalization. PoR certificates will be generated regularly and published on Gate.io’s Proof of Reserve Webpage, where users can independently verify the results. Additionally, to meet the diverse needs of users in the constantly evolving market, Gate.io will regularly evaluate the market and gradually increase the supported currencies.

Currently, if user deposits are subtracted from total reserves, there exists approximately $400 million USDT balance of the value of various assets. This surplus is important for the protection of user assets, as the assets held in reserve exceed total user deposits. This reflects the exchange’s commitment to stability and protecting the rights and interests of users.

The latest upgrade has been released as open source and aligns with existing guarantees and Gate.io’s founding purpose: to provide secure, reliable and trusted digital asset services. More information about how zk-SNARKs improves gate.io’s PoR is available on Gate Learn.

About this gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world’s earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader in compliant and secure digital asset platforms, offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable proof of reserve. Additionally, the platform is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko. In addition to its primary exchange services, Gate.io has diversified its ecosystem to offer decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investments, wallet services, startup incubation, and more. The platform currently serves over 13 million active users worldwide.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com