Gas prices: Regina sees biggest weekly drop among Canadian cities

Gas prices fell the most in Saskatchewan’s second-largest city between November 9 and 16. (RunPhoto via Getty Images)

Gas prices in Regina fell the most among Canadian cities this week, as sharp increases in the two northern Ontario hubs helped lift average rates across the country.

The average price of regular gasoline in Saskatchewan’s second-largest city fell 5.1 cents to $1.478 per liter between November 9 and November 16. According to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Calibrate, Calgary set the seven-day limit with the lowest price at the pump at $1.31 a litre.

The savings in the Prairies were not enough to offset rising prices in Ontario and Quebec. The ever-volatile city of Sarnia, Ontario. The largest increase was recorded this week, followed by North Bay, Ontario. and Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The biggest declines were seen in the Maritimes, with prices falling by almost three cents per liter in cities such as Halifax, Sydney, NS and Charlottetown.

Royal Bank economist Cary Freestone says spending on gasoline remained strong in previous months as consumers looked elsewhere to tighten their belts.

“Canadians swapped holidays and dinners out for purchases of gasoline and clothes in October,” they wrote in a report Thursday.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday that gasoline and diesel were the key drivers of higher manufacturing sales in September. Sales of petroleum and coal products rose 6.3 percent to $9.1 billion, the highest level since January, the federal agency said.

Looking ahead to the summer of 2023, Canadian gasoline consumption reaches above 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to Desrosiers Automotive Consultants.

“Gas consumption remains strong despite gains in overall fleet fuel efficiency through rising ZEV vehicle sales and improved efficiency of ICE vehicles,” managing partner Andrew King wrote in research published Wednesday.

Battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle registrations in Canada increased by a record 13.3 per cent during the third quarter, according to the latest S&P Global Mobility data released Wednesday. The previous all-time high of 10.5 percent was reached last quarter.

to follow yahoo finance canada For more weekly gas price updates. Scroll down to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Place 9 November 16 November price change Canada Average (V) 153.5 154.7 1.2 white horse 189.9 189.9 0 vancouver* 180.1 184.1 4 Victoria 179.9 179.9 0 prince george 163.6 163.6 0 kamloops 168.3 168.3 0 kelowna 167.9 166.9 -1 Fort S.T. John 164.9 165.1 0.2 abbotsford 167.9 171.9 4 yellow knife 168.9 168.9 0 calgary* 132.8 131 -1.8 Red Deer 136.9 136.9 0 edmonton 135.2 133 -2.2 lethbridge 143.3 140.5 -2.8 lloydminster 134.9 134.9 0 Grand Prairie 141.9 141.9 0 Regina* 152.9 147.8 -5.1 saskatoon 144.1 142.8 -1.3 prince albert 145.6 143.9 -1.7 moose jaw 152.9 151.4 -1.5 Winnipeg* 152.9 152.9 0 Brandon 155.9 155.9 0 City of Toronto* 147.7 149.6 1.9 Brampton 146.8 148.6 1.8 etobicoke 147.4 149.9 2.5 mississauga 147.4 149.1 1.7 north new york 147.8 150 2.2 scarborough 147.4 149.4 2 Vaughan/Markham 148.1 149.9 1.8 ottawa 146.7 150 3.3 kintal 144.1 145.5 1.4 peterborough 141 147.5 6.5 windsor 147.2 149 1.8 london 148.1 149.8 1.7 Sudbury 151.2 153.6 2.4 Sault Ste Marie 153.1 151.7 -1.4 Thunder Bay 151.7 159 7.3 north bay 148.5 156.1 7.6 timmins 159.8 157.1 -2.7 hamilton 146.6 148.8 2.2 scheduled tribe. catharines 143.6 143.4 -0.2 Barry 147 149.2 2.2 Brantford 146.2 146.9 0.7 Guelph 147.5 149.6 2.1 stove 148 150 2 Oshawa 145.9 147.8 1.9 Sarnia 138.1 146.3 8.2 Montreal* 160 162.5 2.5 quebec 166.6 169.3 2.7 Sherbrooke 164.8 166.6 1.8 panting 166.4 168.7 2.3 Chicoutimi 147 151.5 4.5 rimouski 169.4 167.4 -2 trois rivieres 166.2 167.4 1.2 drummondville 162.3 162.3 0 val d’or 164.6 164.6 0 gatineau 151.2 158 6.8 Saint John* 160.4 158.7 -1.7 fredericton 160.9 159.2 -1.7 moncton 161.2 159.5 -1.7 Bathurst 161.3 159.3 -2 Edmundston 160.5 158.9 -1.6 Miramichi 162.2 160.6 -1.6 campbellton 162.3 160.6 -1.7 sussex 160.4 158.3 -2.1 woodstock 162.2 160.5 -1.7 Halifax* 162.2 159.1 -3.1 sydney 164.1 161 -3.1 yarmouth 163.2 160.1 -3.1 truro 163.3 160.2 -3.1 kentville 162.7 159.7 -3 new glasgow 163.3 160.2 -3.1 charlottetown* 161.5 158.6 -2.9 St. John’s* 166.9 168.8 1.9 Swan 169.5 171.3 1.8 labrador city 173.5 175.4 1.9 Corner Brook 167.7 169.5 1.8 grand falls 169.5 171.3 1.8

Source: Calibrate • All figures in CAD cents

Volume weighted Canadian average refers to the markets used. Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter@jflagerquist

, Download the Yahoo Finance app, which is available for Apple AndAndroid

,

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com