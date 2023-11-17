November 17, 2023
Gas prices: Regina sees biggest weekly drop among Canadian cities


Gas prices fell the most in Saskatchewan’s second-largest city between November 9 and 16. (RunPhoto via Getty Images)

Gas prices in Regina fell the most among Canadian cities this week, as sharp increases in the two northern Ontario hubs helped lift average rates across the country.

The average price of regular gasoline in Saskatchewan’s second-largest city fell 5.1 cents to $1.478 per liter between November 9 and November 16. According to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Calibrate, Calgary set the seven-day limit with the lowest price at the pump at $1.31 a litre.

The savings in the Prairies were not enough to offset rising prices in Ontario and Quebec. The ever-volatile city of Sarnia, Ontario. The largest increase was recorded this week, followed by North Bay, Ontario. and Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The biggest declines were seen in the Maritimes, with prices falling by almost three cents per liter in cities such as Halifax, Sydney, NS and Charlottetown.

Royal Bank economist Cary Freestone says spending on gasoline remained strong in previous months as consumers looked elsewhere to tighten their belts.

“Canadians swapped holidays and dinners out for purchases of gasoline and clothes in October,” they wrote in a report Thursday.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday that gasoline and diesel were the key drivers of higher manufacturing sales in September. Sales of petroleum and coal products rose 6.3 percent to $9.1 billion, the highest level since January, the federal agency said.

Looking ahead to the summer of 2023, Canadian gasoline consumption reaches above 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to Desrosiers Automotive Consultants.

“Gas consumption remains strong despite gains in overall fleet fuel efficiency through rising ZEV vehicle sales and improved efficiency of ICE vehicles,” managing partner Andrew King wrote in research published Wednesday.

Battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle registrations in Canada increased by a record 13.3 per cent during the third quarter, according to the latest S&P Global Mobility data released Wednesday. The previous all-time high of 10.5 percent was reached last quarter.

to follow yahoo finance canada For more weekly gas price updates. Scroll down to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Place

9 November

16 November

price change

Canada Average (V)

153.5

154.7

1.2

white horse

189.9

189.9

0

vancouver*

180.1

184.1

4

Victoria

179.9

179.9

0

prince george

163.6

163.6

0

kamloops

168.3

168.3

0

kelowna

167.9

166.9

-1

Fort S.T. John

164.9

165.1

0.2

abbotsford

167.9

171.9

4

yellow knife

168.9

168.9

0

calgary*

132.8

131

-1.8

Red Deer

136.9

136.9

0

edmonton

135.2

133

-2.2

lethbridge

143.3

140.5

-2.8

lloydminster

134.9

134.9

0

Grand Prairie

141.9

141.9

0

Regina*

152.9

147.8

-5.1

saskatoon

144.1

142.8

-1.3

prince albert

145.6

143.9

-1.7

moose jaw

152.9

151.4

-1.5

Winnipeg*

152.9

152.9

0

Brandon

155.9

155.9

0

City of Toronto*

147.7

149.6

1.9

Brampton

146.8

148.6

1.8

etobicoke

147.4

149.9

2.5

mississauga

147.4

149.1

1.7

north new york

147.8

150

2.2

scarborough

147.4

149.4

2

Vaughan/Markham

148.1

149.9

1.8

ottawa

146.7

150

3.3

kintal

144.1

145.5

1.4

peterborough

141

147.5

6.5

windsor

147.2

149

1.8

london

148.1

149.8

1.7

Sudbury

151.2

153.6

2.4

Sault Ste Marie

153.1

151.7

-1.4

Thunder Bay

151.7

159

7.3

north bay

148.5

156.1

7.6

timmins

159.8

157.1

-2.7

hamilton

146.6

148.8

2.2

scheduled tribe. catharines

143.6

143.4

-0.2

Barry

147

149.2

2.2

Brantford

146.2

146.9

0.7

Guelph

147.5

149.6

2.1

stove

148

150

2

Oshawa

145.9

147.8

1.9

Sarnia

138.1

146.3

8.2

Montreal*

160

162.5

2.5

quebec

166.6

169.3

2.7

Sherbrooke

164.8

166.6

1.8

panting

166.4

168.7

2.3

Chicoutimi

147

151.5

4.5

rimouski

169.4

167.4

-2

trois rivieres

166.2

167.4

1.2

drummondville

162.3

162.3

0

val d’or

164.6

164.6

0

gatineau

151.2

158

6.8

Saint John*

160.4

158.7

-1.7

fredericton

160.9

159.2

-1.7

moncton

161.2

159.5

-1.7

Bathurst

161.3

159.3

-2

Edmundston

160.5

158.9

-1.6

Miramichi

162.2

160.6

-1.6

campbellton

162.3

160.6

-1.7

sussex

160.4

158.3

-2.1

woodstock

162.2

160.5

-1.7

Halifax*

162.2

159.1

-3.1

sydney

164.1

161

-3.1

yarmouth

163.2

160.1

-3.1

truro

163.3

160.2

-3.1

kentville

162.7

159.7

-3

new glasgow

163.3

160.2

-3.1

charlottetown*

161.5

158.6

-2.9

St. John’s*

166.9

168.8

1.9

Swan

169.5

171.3

1.8

labrador city

173.5

175.4

1.9

Corner Brook

167.7

169.5

1.8

grand falls

169.5

171.3

1.8

Source: Calibrate • All figures in CAD cents

