Gas prices have fallen, but shelter costs drive inflation

October’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that inflation remained stable month-on-month, and rose only 3.2% year-on-year, while core inflation rose 0.2% month-on-month and 0.2% year-on-year. increased by 4%. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics report also showed that energy inflation was down 2.5% month-on-month and 4.5% year-on-year. This was reflected in national average gas prices, which stood at $3.35 as of November 14, according to AAA. Yahoo Finance Senior Business Reporter Ines Ferré joins Yahoo Finance to analyze the report and explain what all this data means for consumers.

Akiko Fujita: The consumer price index remained cool in October, rising 3.2% year-on-year, unchanged month on month. Looking at core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, inflation remains hot due to rising shelter costs. One sector where we saw big relief was energy, which declined 2.5% month-on-month and 4.5% year-on-year.

Here to break down the numbers for us, we’ve got Ines Ferre of Yahoo Finance. Ines, we were hoping for at least some relief in gas prices, where oil has trended higher. But certainly, the market is really liking the print that we got this morning.

Ines Ferre: 100%, Akiko. And gasoline prices, you’ve hit it on the head – hit the nail on the head. Because when it comes to gasoline prices we have seen a decline and that is reflected in this inflation print.

You mentioned energy prices, the energy index went down 2.5% month over month. Well, gasoline declined 5% month over month. There on your screen, you’re looking at the national average for gasoline at $3.35 per gallon, according to AAA. The drop in gasoline prices in October helped offset those shelter costs you mentioned up there at the top.

Now, the other component of the energy index, fuel oil, was down 0.8% year on year. It was down 21.4%. Electricity prices increased month after month. And natural gas, they were up month-over-month. But natural gas is declining by 15.8% year on year.

And gasoline is also down compared to last year. We want to raise gasoline prices back up, so you can see where they are right now. Even in expensive California, you’re seeing a decline in gasoline prices, with the California state average sitting at $5.06, down about $0.60 from last month.

Gasoline is now less than $3 a gallon in 11 states. And as you can see, all 11 of those states are in the Bay Area. Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, these are also states where there are big refineries. So you would expect gasoline prices to be lower in that area of ​​the country.

But the fact is you can now get gasoline for below $3, with the national average below $3.50, and even California is seeing declines. However California prices are still the most expensive in the country. So this is definitely a good sign for inflation.

