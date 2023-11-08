Gas prices fell, inflation eased. Can the Eurozone Avoid Recession?

“It’s not a great year, but it’s better than we had feared,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said last week.

The writing was ominously on the wall: the eurozone was headed for a deep and devastating recession, blamed on Russia’s war in Ukraine, a devastating energy crisis, and rising inflation.

As soon as Russian tanks illegally crossed the Ukrainian border at the end of February 2022, this unfortunate forecast made headlines across the continent and created a sense of deep pessimism among consumers and investors, who have gradually seen a third economic recovery in a short period of time. Resigned myself to the contractions. three years.

But then, as the year turned, something changed and a ray of optimism found its way amidst the gloom.

“The news has become much more positive in the last few weeks,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

“It’s not a great year but it’s better than we feared.”

Just days earlier, European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni had made an even bolder prediction.

“There is a chance to avoid a deep recession and perhaps enter a more limited, shallow contraction,” Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels.

“Of course, it largely depends on our policies.”

‘On the verge of recession’

The sudden mood change across the group is attributed to a series of positive developments that materialized at the end of the year. Chief among them: Continuous decline in gas prices,

Prices at the Transfer Title Facility (TTF), Europe’s main gas trading hub, have fallen below €70 per megawatt-hour, a level not seen before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

An unseasonably warm start to the year, strong underground storage to meet excess demand and continued arrivals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) off European shores have injected some certainty into a so-far explosive market.

“This is a great deal for an energy importing sector like the euro zone, which will reverse a significant part of the earnings shock and reduce the risk of forced gas rationing,” JPMorgan said in its mid-January economic update “Hello Lower.” ” Gas prices, goodbye recession.”

The relief has been very welcome, to say the least: Europe’s manufacturing sector had been walking a tight rope for months between keeping the engines running or filing for bankruptcy. Overnight, factories were forced to redesign their long-established supply chains and adapt their daily operations to the sudden disappearance of cheap Russian fossil fuels.

“Both consumers and producers have made a lot of efforts to tackle consumption,” Maria Demertzis, a senior fellow at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, told Euronews.

“A very interesting observation is that the industry managed to reduce their gas consumption without a reduction in production because they have been very inventive in the process. This is very good news for the resilience and adaptability of our industry.”

“I would be really optimistic about the prospects,” Demertzis said.

This massive effort certainly hasn’t come cheap: Bruegel estimates That, since September 2021, European countries have earmarked more than €705 billion to protect vulnerable citizens and struggling firms from the brutal effects of the energy crisis.

The continued disbursement of direct support and subsidies has stretched public coffers, but it has ultimately paid off, said Peter Vanden Houtte, ING’s chief economist for the eurozone.

“We have seen some increase in confidence over the last two months, which means consumption is likely to be a little more resilient. It has to be said that this is not entirely promising either,” Vanden Houtte told Euronews.

“Manufacturing companies and retailers have a large inventory of unsold goods and this could impact production. Additionally, strong interest rate rises are likely to lead to a slowdown in the real estate and construction sectors.” Year.”

Still, the eurozone is “probably” going to avoid two consecutive quarters of economic contraction — the classic definition of a recession — and instead enter a period of slower growth, Vanden Houtte said.

A similar upward revision was recently made by Goldman Sachs, which opened its January report with the question “Will the euro zone economy go into recession” and answered clearly: “No, we Upgraded our forecasts and no longer expect a technical recession.”

The Goldman Sachs team listed three main reasons to support its new forecast: “surprisingly resilient” data from Europe’s industrial sector, a sharp decline in gas prices and the reopening of the Chinese economy after months of harsh lockdowns. .

As a result, the investment bank now predicts an expansion rate of 0.1% for the first and second quarters of 2023, up from the previous forecast of -0.4% and -0.1% respectively, which would lead to a figure of 0.6%. end of the year.

“We are thus looking for a period of growth weakness rather than a recession in the winter months, although the likelihood of a technical recession next year remains at 40%,” Goldman Sachs said in a note to investors seen by Euronews. “

However, the report highlights that growth will vary significantly among the 20 countries that use the euro as a currency, with Germany and Italy, two states heavily dependent on Russian fossil fuels, still “on the edge of recession.” But” are standing.

‘Adverse circumstances’

The fall in gas prices celebrated by economists and analysts has given rise to another important question: has inflation in the euro zone finally peaked?

Latest figures released by Eurostat This appears to have indeed happened: inflation in the eurozone fell from an unprecedented high of 10.6% in October to 9.2% in December.

The return to single-digit territory surprised many and added to the wave of optimism, even though core inflation, which does not include volatile energy and food prices, stubbornly stays high,

More encouraging signs continue: Flash data released this month The European Commission revealed that consumer confidence across the euro area has begun to creep back up from a historic low of -28.7% at the end of the summer, when gas prices in the TTF broke all-time records and sent policymakers into a state of panic. sent.

consumer confidence now standing At -20.9%, this is still a disappointing figure but the best figure since February.

“The uptick in consumer sentiment in recent months points to the decline in retail sales easing,” Ken Vaughtret, vice president of analysis and insights at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in an email to Euronews.

Vautret noted the eurozone’s trade balance, which swung from a surplus to a deficit in 2021 as energy imports became increasingly expensive, narrow mindedness continues On the bloc’s side, the deficit reached €11.7 billion in November, the lowest figure recorded since February.

Unemployment, another must-watch indicator, remains constant And below the 7% threshold, it suggests that the dire scenario of companies being forced to lay off thousands of workers to make ends meet has not yet materialized – or at least not yet. .

“Despite currently being the source of much speculation, in our view it is a farce whether the eurozone records a small decline or a small increase in real GDP,” Vaughtret said.

“The key issue is that the risk of a severe recession with potential impacts on unemployment, the financial sector, asset prices, etc. has clearly reduced from autumn 2022 onwards.”

Oliver Rackau, chief German economist at Oxford Economics, acknowledged that “the good news has clearly outweighed the bad news” in recent weeks but took a more cautious stance when asked whether the eurozone was out of the woods, Which raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of the block. Competitiveness.

“Energy prices in Ukraine will still be far higher than before the war, compared to other regions of the world, and many companies have already covered at least some of their energy needs for this year last year,” Rakow told Euronews. Would have been held to a higher standard.”

“Therefore, energy-intensive companies will still need to decide whether their continued presence in Europe is viable.”

In Rakau’s view, the eurozone’s economic crisis needs to be viewed through the broader lens of a global economic slowdown and sluggish demand, which low energy prices do “little to boost”.

Furthermore, he said, the shock of the European Central Bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes has not yet been fully felt by citizens and companies.

The ECB has launched a “do whatever it takes” mission to tame inflation and is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points in both February and March.

“Although we have softened the recession we expect to materialize and think the balance of risks has become more balanced, we are not yet convinced that the eurozone will avoid a (technical) recession,” Rakou said. Will give.”

“Many headwinds appear too entrenched to be quickly reversed.”

Source: www.euronews.com