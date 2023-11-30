November 30, 2023
Gas prices ease as US oil production returns to record levels


IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.

  • Deadly US Air Force Osprey crashes off southern coast of Japan

    02:01

  • Federal regulators propose new standards for infant recliners after death

    01:58

  • playing now

    Gas prices ease as US oil production returns to record levels

    02:16

  • next

    Dramatic rescue on Rio Grande amid shifting migration trends

    01:55

  • One American among 12 additional hostages released as ceasefire continues

    04:18

  • Israeli army attacks refugee camp in the occupied West Bank

    01:46

  • The family behind this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    01:49

  • Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter honored at memorial service

    01:51

  • 41 workers in India rescued after being trapped in tunnel for over 2 weeks

    01:33

  • Major cyber attack has affected critical care in hospitals in at least three states

    01:57

  • Tensions rise among Brown University students after classmate shooting in Vermont

    02:13

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years for financial crimes

    02:06

  • Millions of Americans affected by first winter blast

    02:12

  • Inside Gaza during the ceasefire

    01:59

  • Hamas releases 12 more hostages

    03:58

  • China grapples with surge in respiratory illnesses, US sees surge in flu and RSV cases

    02:18

  • Suspect charged in Vermont shooting death of three Palestinian students

    03:15

  • Art exhibition allows blind and visually impaired people to experience iconic paintings

    01:58

  • Being held hostage by Hamas for 49 days

    03:08

  • 11 more hostages released, Hamas and Israel agree to extend ceasefire for at least two more days

    03:49

Gas prices are falling in some parts of the US, with drivers in 16 states now paying $3.00 or less per gallon. At the same time, US oil production has returned to record levels, accounting for 80% of global supply growth to 2023. NBC News’ Tom Costello explains how falling gas prices could affect sales of electric vehicles. November 30, 2023

Read more

  • Deadly US Air Force Osprey crashes off southern coast of Japan

    02:01

  • Federal regulators propose new standards for infant recliners after death

    01:58

  • playing now

    Gas prices ease as US oil production returns to record levels

    02:16

  • next

    Dramatic rescue on Rio Grande amid shifting migration trends

    01:55

  • One American among 12 additional hostages released as ceasefire continues

    04:18

  • Israeli army attacks refugee camp in the occupied West Bank

    01:46

Source: www.nbcnews.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

UPDATE 2-Brookfield’s ‘complex’ revised offer not in best interests of shareholders – Genesis

November 30, 2023
25 cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population

25 cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population

November 30, 2023

You may have missed

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

UPDATE 2-Brookfield’s ‘complex’ revised offer not in best interests of shareholders – Genesis

November 30, 2023
25 cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population

25 cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population

November 30, 2023

David Zaslav discusses strikes and “generational disruption” at DealBook Summit

November 30, 2023
Biden visits Boebert district to reject Republican criticism of green policies

Biden visits Boebert district to reject Republican criticism of green policies

November 30, 2023
Calgary Food Bank benefits the most with cash donations, official says

Calgary Food Bank benefits the most with cash donations, official says

November 30, 2023
Over 75% of Web3 games ‘failed’ in last five years: CoinGecko

Over 75% of Web3 games ‘failed’ in last five years: CoinGecko

November 30, 2023