Gas prices ease as US oil production returns to record levels
Gas prices ease as US oil production returns to record levels
Gas prices are falling in some parts of the US, with drivers in 16 states now paying $3.00 or less per gallon. At the same time, US oil production has returned to record levels, accounting for 80% of global supply growth to 2023. NBC News’ Tom Costello explains how falling gas prices could affect sales of electric vehicles. November 30, 2023
Source: www.nbcnews.com