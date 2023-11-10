November 10, 2023
Gas prices: Canada’s decline accelerates, led by GTA and Maritimes


Average gas prices fell 2.8 cents a liter to $1.535 between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, according to Calibrate data. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) (Associated Press)

Gas prices across Canada fell at a sharp pace this week due to continued declines in Ontario’s largest cities and the Maritimes.

Sarnia, Ontario. It once again emerged as the most volatile region in terms of the average price of regular gasoline, which dropped 14.3 cents per liter between November 2 and November 9. The Canada-US border city has seen prices decline in recent weeks.

Geographically, this week’s downward trend begins in the Greater Toronto Area, continuing into the Atlantic region. The average retail cost of regular gasoline fell 2.8 cents a liter to $1.535, a 1.1 percent decline from the previous week, according to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Calibrate.

Gas prices fell or remained stable in almost every city included in the data. Only one city tracked by Calibrate saw a significant increase, Abbotsford, BC, which saw an increase of 8.6 cents per liter for the week.

Stateside, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is calling for a decline in gasoline consumption next year. The federal agency’s short-term energy outlook released Wednesday said this is due to remote work, more efficient vehicles and inflationary pressures on consumer spending.

“We estimate that the average person in the United States will consume 402 gallons of gasoline in 2024, down from a peak of 475 gallons per capita in 2004,” the report’s authors wrote.

The EIA also says the aging US population is also playing a role, with those over the age of 65 less likely to go to and return to work.

to follow yahoo finance canada For more weekly gas price updates. Scroll down to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Place

2 November

9 November

price change

Canada Average (V)

156.3

153.5

-2.8

white horse

189.9

189.9

0

vancouver*

179.1

180.1

1

Victoria

182.6

179.9

-2.7

prince george

163.6

163.6

0

kamloops

168.3

168.3

0

kelowna

167.9

167.9

0

Fort S.T. John

164.9

164.9

0

abbotsford

159.3

167.9

8.6

yellow knife

168.9

168.9

0

calgary*

133.8

132.8

-1

Red Deer

136.9

136.9

0

edmonton

136.5

135.2

-1.3

lethbridge

143.3

143.3

0

lloydminster

134.9

134.9

0

Grand Prairie

141.9

141.9

0

Regina*

152.8

152.9

-0.1

saskatoon

143.4

144.1

-0.7

prince albert

149.9

145.6

-4.3

moose jaw

152.9

152.9

0

Winnipeg*

153.1

152.9

-0.2

Brandon

155.9

155.9

0

City of Toronto*

152.2

147.7

-4.5

Brampton

152.7

146.8

-5.9

etobicoke

152.4

147.4

-5

mississauga

152.3

147.4

-4.9

north new york

152.3

147.8

-4.5

scarborough

152.5

147.4

-5.1

Vaughan/Markham

152.4

148.1

-4.3

ottawa

151.6

146.7

-4.9

kintal

148.8

144.1

-4.7

peterborough

148.2

141

-7.2

windsor

150.9

147.2

-3.7

london

152.7

148.1

-4.6

Sudbury

153.3

151.2

-2.1

Sault Ste Marie

159.9

153.1

-6.8

Thunder Bay

156.3

151.7

-4.6

north bay

157.7

148.5

-9.2

timmins

160.7

159.8

-0.9

hamilton

150.4

146.6

-3.8

scheduled tribe. catharines

150.2

143.6

-6.6

Barry

151.7

147

-4.7

Brantford

150.1

146.2

-3.9

Guelph

152.9

147.5

-5.4

stove

152.7

148

-4.7

Oshawa

152.3

145.9

-6.4

Sarnia

152.4

138.1

-14.3

Montreal*

164.2

160

-4.2

quebec

169.5

166.6

-2.9

Sherbrooke

165.5

164.8

-0.7

panting

166.4

166.4

0

Chicoutimi

148.4

147

-1.4

rimouski

169.4

169.4

0

trois rivieres

169.2

166.2

-3

drummondville

166.3

162.3

-4

val d’or

164.6

164.6

0

gatineau

156

151.2

-4.8

Saint John*

163.4

160.4

-3

fredericton

164

160.9

-3.1

moncton

164.1

161.2

-2.9

Bathurst

164.4

161.3

-3.1

Edmundston

163.6

160.5

-3.1

Miramichi

164.9

162.2

-2.7

campbellton

164.9

162.3

-2.6

sussex

163.4

160.4

-3

woodstock

165.3

162.2

-3.1

Halifax*

166.6

162.2

-4.4

sydney

168.5

164.1

-4.4

yarmouth

167.6

163.2

-4.4

truro

167.7

163.3

-4.4

kentville

167.1

162.7

-4.4

new glasgow

167.7

163.3

-4.4

charlottetown*

164.3

161.5

-2.8

St. John’s*

169.6

166.9

-2.7

Swan

172.1

169.5

-2.6

labrador city

176.1

173.5

-2.6

Corner Brook

170.3

167.7

-2.6

grand falls

172.1

169.5

-2.6

Source: Calibrate • All figures in CAD cents

Volume weighted Canadian average refers to the markets used. Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter@jflagerquist

,

