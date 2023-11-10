Gas prices: Canada’s decline accelerates, led by GTA and Maritimes
Average gas prices fell 2.8 cents a liter to $1.535 between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, according to Calibrate data. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) (Associated Press)
Gas prices across Canada fell at a sharp pace this week due to continued declines in Ontario’s largest cities and the Maritimes.
Sarnia, Ontario. It once again emerged as the most volatile region in terms of the average price of regular gasoline, which dropped 14.3 cents per liter between November 2 and November 9. The Canada-US border city has seen prices decline in recent weeks.
Geographically, this week’s downward trend begins in the Greater Toronto Area, continuing into the Atlantic region. The average retail cost of regular gasoline fell 2.8 cents a liter to $1.535, a 1.1 percent decline from the previous week, according to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Calibrate.
Gas prices fell or remained stable in almost every city included in the data. Only one city tracked by Calibrate saw a significant increase, Abbotsford, BC, which saw an increase of 8.6 cents per liter for the week.
Stateside, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is calling for a decline in gasoline consumption next year. The federal agency’s short-term energy outlook released Wednesday said this is due to remote work, more efficient vehicles and inflationary pressures on consumer spending.
“We estimate that the average person in the United States will consume 402 gallons of gasoline in 2024, down from a peak of 475 gallons per capita in 2004,” the report’s authors wrote.
The EIA also says the aging US population is also playing a role, with those over the age of 65 less likely to go to and return to work.
(All figures in CAD cents)
|
Place
|
2 November
|
9 November
|
price change
|
Canada Average (V)
|
156.3
|
153.5
|
-2.8
|
white horse
|
189.9
|
189.9
|
0
|
vancouver*
|
179.1
|
180.1
|
1
|
Victoria
|
182.6
|
179.9
|
-2.7
|
prince george
|
163.6
|
163.6
|
0
|
kamloops
|
168.3
|
168.3
|
0
|
kelowna
|
167.9
|
167.9
|
0
|
Fort S.T. John
|
164.9
|
164.9
|
0
|
abbotsford
|
159.3
|
167.9
|
8.6
|
yellow knife
|
168.9
|
168.9
|
0
|
calgary*
|
133.8
|
132.8
|
-1
|
Red Deer
|
136.9
|
136.9
|
0
|
edmonton
|
136.5
|
135.2
|
-1.3
|
lethbridge
|
143.3
|
143.3
|
0
|
lloydminster
|
134.9
|
134.9
|
0
|
Grand Prairie
|
141.9
|
141.9
|
0
|
Regina*
|
152.8
|
152.9
|
-0.1
|
saskatoon
|
143.4
|
144.1
|
-0.7
|
prince albert
|
149.9
|
145.6
|
-4.3
|
moose jaw
|
152.9
|
152.9
|
0
|
Winnipeg*
|
153.1
|
152.9
|
-0.2
|
Brandon
|
155.9
|
155.9
|
0
|
City of Toronto*
|
152.2
|
147.7
|
-4.5
|
Brampton
|
152.7
|
146.8
|
-5.9
|
etobicoke
|
152.4
|
147.4
|
-5
|
mississauga
|
152.3
|
147.4
|
-4.9
|
north new york
|
152.3
|
147.8
|
-4.5
|
scarborough
|
152.5
|
147.4
|
-5.1
|
Vaughan/Markham
|
152.4
|
148.1
|
-4.3
|
ottawa
|
151.6
|
146.7
|
-4.9
|
kintal
|
148.8
|
144.1
|
-4.7
|
peterborough
|
148.2
|
141
|
-7.2
|
windsor
|
150.9
|
147.2
|
-3.7
|
london
|
152.7
|
148.1
|
-4.6
|
Sudbury
|
153.3
|
151.2
|
-2.1
|
Sault Ste Marie
|
159.9
|
153.1
|
-6.8
|
Thunder Bay
|
156.3
|
151.7
|
-4.6
|
north bay
|
157.7
|
148.5
|
-9.2
|
timmins
|
160.7
|
159.8
|
-0.9
|
hamilton
|
150.4
|
146.6
|
-3.8
|
scheduled tribe. catharines
|
150.2
|
143.6
|
-6.6
|
Barry
|
151.7
|
147
|
-4.7
|
Brantford
|
150.1
|
146.2
|
-3.9
|
Guelph
|
152.9
|
147.5
|
-5.4
|
stove
|
152.7
|
148
|
-4.7
|
Oshawa
|
152.3
|
145.9
|
-6.4
|
Sarnia
|
152.4
|
138.1
|
-14.3
|
Montreal*
|
164.2
|
160
|
-4.2
|
quebec
|
169.5
|
166.6
|
-2.9
|
Sherbrooke
|
165.5
|
164.8
|
-0.7
|
panting
|
166.4
|
166.4
|
0
|
Chicoutimi
|
148.4
|
147
|
-1.4
|
rimouski
|
169.4
|
169.4
|
0
|
trois rivieres
|
169.2
|
166.2
|
-3
|
drummondville
|
166.3
|
162.3
|
-4
|
val d’or
|
164.6
|
164.6
|
0
|
gatineau
|
156
|
151.2
|
-4.8
|
Saint John*
|
163.4
|
160.4
|
-3
|
fredericton
|
164
|
160.9
|
-3.1
|
moncton
|
164.1
|
161.2
|
-2.9
|
Bathurst
|
164.4
|
161.3
|
-3.1
|
Edmundston
|
163.6
|
160.5
|
-3.1
|
Miramichi
|
164.9
|
162.2
|
-2.7
|
campbellton
|
164.9
|
162.3
|
-2.6
|
sussex
|
163.4
|
160.4
|
-3
|
woodstock
|
165.3
|
162.2
|
-3.1
|
Halifax*
|
166.6
|
162.2
|
-4.4
|
sydney
|
168.5
|
164.1
|
-4.4
|
yarmouth
|
167.6
|
163.2
|
-4.4
|
truro
|
167.7
|
163.3
|
-4.4
|
kentville
|
167.1
|
162.7
|
-4.4
|
new glasgow
|
167.7
|
163.3
|
-4.4
|
charlottetown*
|
164.3
|
161.5
|
-2.8
|
St. John’s*
|
169.6
|
166.9
|
-2.7
|
Swan
|
172.1
|
169.5
|
-2.6
|
labrador city
|
176.1
|
173.5
|
-2.6
|
Corner Brook
|
170.3
|
167.7
|
-2.6
|
grand falls
|
172.1
|
169.5
|
-2.6
Source: Calibrate • All figures in CAD cents
Volume weighted Canadian average refers to the markets used. Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter@jflagerquist
,
Source: www.bing.com