Gas prices across Canada fell at a sharp pace this week due to continued declines in Ontario’s largest cities and the Maritimes.

Sarnia, Ontario. It once again emerged as the most volatile region in terms of the average price of regular gasoline, which dropped 14.3 cents per liter between November 2 and November 9. The Canada-US border city has seen prices decline in recent weeks.

Geographically, this week’s downward trend begins in the Greater Toronto Area, continuing into the Atlantic region. The average retail cost of regular gasoline fell 2.8 cents a liter to $1.535, a 1.1 percent decline from the previous week, according to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Calibrate.

Gas prices fell or remained stable in almost every city included in the data. Only one city tracked by Calibrate saw a significant increase, Abbotsford, BC, which saw an increase of 8.6 cents per liter for the week.

Stateside, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is calling for a decline in gasoline consumption next year. The federal agency’s short-term energy outlook released Wednesday said this is due to remote work, more efficient vehicles and inflationary pressures on consumer spending.

“We estimate that the average person in the United States will consume 402 gallons of gasoline in 2024, down from a peak of 475 gallons per capita in 2004,” the report’s authors wrote.

The EIA also says the aging US population is also playing a role, with those over the age of 65 less likely to go to and return to work.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Place 2 November 9 November price change Canada Average (V) 156.3 153.5 -2.8 white horse 189.9 189.9 0 vancouver* 179.1 180.1 1 Victoria 182.6 179.9 -2.7 prince george 163.6 163.6 0 kamloops 168.3 168.3 0 kelowna 167.9 167.9 0 Fort S.T. John 164.9 164.9 0 abbotsford 159.3 167.9 8.6 yellow knife 168.9 168.9 0 calgary* 133.8 132.8 -1 Red Deer 136.9 136.9 0 edmonton 136.5 135.2 -1.3 lethbridge 143.3 143.3 0 lloydminster 134.9 134.9 0 Grand Prairie 141.9 141.9 0 Regina* 152.8 152.9 -0.1 saskatoon 143.4 144.1 -0.7 prince albert 149.9 145.6 -4.3 moose jaw 152.9 152.9 0 Winnipeg* 153.1 152.9 -0.2 Brandon 155.9 155.9 0 City of Toronto* 152.2 147.7 -4.5 Brampton 152.7 146.8 -5.9 etobicoke 152.4 147.4 -5 mississauga 152.3 147.4 -4.9 north new york 152.3 147.8 -4.5 scarborough 152.5 147.4 -5.1 Vaughan/Markham 152.4 148.1 -4.3 ottawa 151.6 146.7 -4.9 kintal 148.8 144.1 -4.7 peterborough 148.2 141 -7.2 windsor 150.9 147.2 -3.7 london 152.7 148.1 -4.6 Sudbury 153.3 151.2 -2.1 Sault Ste Marie 159.9 153.1 -6.8 Thunder Bay 156.3 151.7 -4.6 north bay 157.7 148.5 -9.2 timmins 160.7 159.8 -0.9 hamilton 150.4 146.6 -3.8 scheduled tribe. catharines 150.2 143.6 -6.6 Barry 151.7 147 -4.7 Brantford 150.1 146.2 -3.9 Guelph 152.9 147.5 -5.4 stove 152.7 148 -4.7 Oshawa 152.3 145.9 -6.4 Sarnia 152.4 138.1 -14.3 Montreal* 164.2 160 -4.2 quebec 169.5 166.6 -2.9 Sherbrooke 165.5 164.8 -0.7 panting 166.4 166.4 0 Chicoutimi 148.4 147 -1.4 rimouski 169.4 169.4 0 trois rivieres 169.2 166.2 -3 drummondville 166.3 162.3 -4 val d’or 164.6 164.6 0 gatineau 156 151.2 -4.8 Saint John* 163.4 160.4 -3 fredericton 164 160.9 -3.1 moncton 164.1 161.2 -2.9 Bathurst 164.4 161.3 -3.1 Edmundston 163.6 160.5 -3.1 Miramichi 164.9 162.2 -2.7 campbellton 164.9 162.3 -2.6 sussex 163.4 160.4 -3 woodstock 165.3 162.2 -3.1 Halifax* 166.6 162.2 -4.4 sydney 168.5 164.1 -4.4 yarmouth 167.6 163.2 -4.4 truro 167.7 163.3 -4.4 kentville 167.1 162.7 -4.4 new glasgow 167.7 163.3 -4.4 charlottetown* 164.3 161.5 -2.8 St. John’s* 169.6 166.9 -2.7 Swan 172.1 169.5 -2.6 labrador city 176.1 173.5 -2.6 Corner Brook 170.3 167.7 -2.6 grand falls 172.1 169.5 -2.6

Source: Calibrate • All figures in CAD cents

