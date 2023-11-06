Gas prices are still falling in the Philadelphia market

Thanks for reading!

The average price of a gallon of regular in the Philadelphia market fell 5.1 cents over the past week, the sixth straight week of decline.

The price dropped to $3.62 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, which is 16.0 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and 45.6 cents a gallon lower than a year ago. That $3.62 is still the second-highest for Nov. 6, but is only 5 cents up from the same date in 2021.

However, the market remains well above the national average.

The national average price of a regular gallon fell 7.0 cents a gallon last week to $3.38 a gallon. That’s 32.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago and 40.6 cents less than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of diesel fell 6.6 cents last week to $4.38 a gallon.

Prices continued to decline in neighboring areas: New Jersey fell 2.5 cents to $3.33 per gallon, and Wilmington, Delaware fell 7.6 cents to $3.11 per gallon, or 51 cents cheaper than the Philadelphia market.

Even Wilmington’s level is not the lowest in the country, and the Philadelphia market’s level is far from the highest in the country.

“For the seventh consecutive week, we have seen the national average price of gasoline decline. Gasoline prices go down with the cooler weather, and as we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will literally continue to drop. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 a gallon, said Patrick de Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average is now at its lowest level since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least the next few weeks, with California likely to soon fall below $5, while more states have fallen below $3. Millions of Americans already have access to prices at $2.99/gal or less, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week.’

