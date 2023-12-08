Gas prices are falling fastest in these Canadian cities
Across Canada, such as Thunder Bay, Ontario, the pace of the decline in gas prices has more than doubled this week. And Whitehorse posted double-digit declines.
Pump price data collected in nearly 80 cities across Canada shows that the average price of regular gasoline across the country for the seven days ending Dec. 7 fell 3.3 cents a liter to $1.429. Last week, prices across the country fell by 1.3 cents per litre.
Drummondville, Que., Sarnia, Ontario, and Montreal, Que. were among the few cities where prices remained high on a weekly basis.
Andy Lipo, president of Lipo Oil Associates, said falling oil prices (CL=F) continue to impact fuel prices for consumers. yahoo finance on Thursday. At the same time, this week’s US gasoline inventory data showed that reserves had increased by five million barrels last week. Analysts had expected a build of 1.3 million barrels.
According to AAA, average US gas prices reached their lowest level of the year.
Future demand for fossil fuels has been highlighted at the annual UN climate summit. At least 80 countries are demanding a COP28 agreement that calls for an eventual end to fossil fuel use. COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber recently made headlines over claims that there is “no science” behind cutting fossil fuel use.
Meanwhile, Canada’s oil and gas industry is responding to the federal government’s plan to reduce emissions for the sector by more than a third from 2019 levels by 2030. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) has stated that the plan is a de facto production cap.
“Emissions limits on the upstream oil and natural gas industry are unnecessary,” CAPP President and CEO Lisa Batten said in a statement Thursday. “The proposed policy risks triggering unpredictable socio-economic consequences, not the least of which is likely to be higher energy prices for Canadians.”
Oil and gas production accounts for more than one-quarter of Canada’s emissions.
|
Place
|
30 November
|
December 7th
|
price change
|
Canada Average (V)
|
152.5
|
149.2
|
-3.3
|
white horse
|
189.9
|
179.9
|
-10
|
vancouver*
|
175.9
|
174.1
|
-1.8
|
Victoria
|
175.3
|
172.9
|
-2.4
|
prince george
|
161.6
|
157.6
|
-4
|
kamloops
|
162.9
|
162.3
|
-0.6
|
kelowna
|
160.6
|
159.6
|
-1
|
Fort S.T. John
|
165.1
|
162.9
|
-2.2
|
abbotsford
|
160.8
|
157
|
-3.8
|
yellow knife
|
166.4
|
164.9
|
-1.5
|
calgary*
|
125.7
|
123.7
|
-2
|
Red Deer
|
130.2
|
128.7
|
-1.5
|
edmonton
|
129.6
|
126.2
|
-3.4
|
lethbridge
|
137
|
134.3
|
-2.7
|
lloydminster
|
129.9
|
127
|
-2.9
|
Grand Prairie
|
134.9
|
134.9
|
0
|
Regina*
|
147.5
|
143.8
|
-3.7
|
saskatoon
|
141.7
|
137.8
|
-3.9
|
prince albert
|
143.9
|
143.9
|
0
|
moose jaw
|
145.9
|
145.9
|
0
|
Winnipeg*
|
146.6
|
138.9
|
-7.7
|
Brandon
|
148.9
|
145.9
|
-3
|
City of Toronto*
|
148.4
|
144.8
|
-3.6
|
Brampton
|
147.4
|
143.1
|
-4.3
|
etobicoke
|
148.8
|
144.8
|
-4
|
mississauga
|
147.8
|
143.8
|
-4
|
north new york
|
148.7
|
144.8
|
-3.9
|
scarborough
|
148.4
|
144.3
|
-4.1
|
Vaughan/Markham
|
148.9
|
144.8
|
-4.1
|
ottawa
|
148
|
144.7
|
-3.3
|
kintal
|
143.8
|
138.9
|
-4.9
|
peterborough
|
138.4
|
132.4
|
-6
|
windsor
|
147.9
|
143.9
|
-4
|
london
|
148.3
|
145.2
|
-3.1
|
Sudbury
|
153.1
|
143.9
|
-9.2
|
Sault Ste Marie
|
150.9
|
149.9
|
-1
|
Thunder Bay
|
148.7
|
138.4
|
-10.3
|
north bay
|
151.1
|
148.4
|
-2.7
|
timmins
|
156.6
|
156.6
|
0
|
hamilton
|
147.1
|
143
|
-4.1
|
scheduled tribe. catharines
|
144.3
|
139.5
|
-4.8
|
Barry
|
148
|
143.9
|
-4.1
|
Brantford
|
145.5
|
142.7
|
-2.8
|
Guelph
|
147.4
|
144.6
|
-2.8
|
stove
|
148.9
|
144.8
|
-4.1
|
Oshawa
|
146.8
|
142.8
|
-4
|
Sarnia
|
137.6
|
138.4
|
0.8
|
Montreal*
|
164.1
|
159.2
|
-4.9
|
quebec
|
163.8
|
164.3
|
0.5
|
Sherbrooke
|
163.9
|
161.3
|
-2.6
|
panting
|
167.7
|
168.1
|
0.4
|
Chicoutimi
|
145.6
|
146.1
|
0.5
|
rimouski
|
163.4
|
163.4
|
0
|
trois rivieres
|
163.4
|
163.4
|
0
|
drummondville
|
158.7
|
160.7
|
2
|
val d’or
|
159.6
|
159.7
|
0.1
|
gatineau
|
147.2
|
146.8
|
-0.4
|
Saint John*
|
159.8
|
160.2
|
0.4
|
fredericton
|
160.3
|
160.6
|
0.3
|
moncton
|
160.6
|
160.9
|
0.3
|
Bathurst
|
160.6
|
160.9
|
0.3
|
Edmundston
|
159.8
|
160.1
|
0.3
|
Miramichi
|
161.6
|
162.1
|
0.5
|
campbellton
|
161.7
|
161.9
|
0.2
|
sussex
|
159.6
|
159.8
|
0.2
|
woodstock
|
161.6
|
162
|
0.4
|
Halifax*
|
161.7
|
160.3
|
-1.4
|
sydney
|
163.7
|
162.2
|
-1.5
|
yarmouth
|
162.8
|
161.3
|
-1.5
|
truro
|
162.9
|
161.4
|
-1.5
|
kentville
|
162.3
|
160.8
|
-1.5
|
new glasgow
|
162.9
|
161.4
|
-1.5
|
charlottetown*
|
162.6
|
162.6
|
0
|
St. John’s*
|
168.3
|
164.9
|
-3.4
|
Swan
|
170.8
|
167.5
|
-3.3
|
labrador city
|
174.9
|
171.6
|
-3.3
|
Corner Brook
|
168.9
|
165.7
|
-3.2
|
grand falls
|
170.8
|
167.5
|
-3.3
Source: Calibrate • All figures in CAD cents
Volume weighted Canadian average refers to the markets used. Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter@jflagerquist
,
