December 8, 2023
Gas prices are falling fastest in these Canadian cities


Gas prices are under pressure from rising US inventories and weak benchmark oil prices. (FG Trade via Getty Images)

Across Canada, such as Thunder Bay, Ontario, the pace of the decline in gas prices has more than doubled this week. And Whitehorse posted double-digit declines.

Pump price data collected in nearly 80 cities across Canada shows that the average price of regular gasoline across the country for the seven days ending Dec. 7 fell 3.3 cents a liter to $1.429. Last week, prices across the country fell by 1.3 cents per litre.

Drummondville, Que., Sarnia, Ontario, and Montreal, Que. were among the few cities where prices remained high on a weekly basis.

Andy Lipo, president of Lipo Oil Associates, said falling oil prices (CL=F) continue to impact fuel prices for consumers. yahoo finance on Thursday. At the same time, this week’s US gasoline inventory data showed that reserves had increased by five million barrels last week. Analysts had expected a build of 1.3 million barrels.

According to AAA, average US gas prices reached their lowest level of the year.

Future demand for fossil fuels has been highlighted at the annual UN climate summit. At least 80 countries are demanding a COP28 agreement that calls for an eventual end to fossil fuel use. COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber recently made headlines over claims that there is “no science” behind cutting fossil fuel use.

Meanwhile, Canada’s oil and gas industry is responding to the federal government’s plan to reduce emissions for the sector by more than a third from 2019 levels by 2030. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) has stated that the plan is a de facto production cap.

“Emissions limits on the upstream oil and natural gas industry are unnecessary,” CAPP President and CEO Lisa Batten said in a statement Thursday. “The proposed policy risks triggering unpredictable socio-economic consequences, not the least of which is likely to be higher energy prices for Canadians.”

Oil and gas production accounts for more than one-quarter of Canada’s emissions.

Place

30 November

December 7th

price change

Canada Average (V)

152.5

149.2

-3.3

white horse

189.9

179.9

-10

vancouver*

175.9

174.1

-1.8

Victoria

175.3

172.9

-2.4

prince george

161.6

157.6

-4

kamloops

162.9

162.3

-0.6

kelowna

160.6

159.6

-1

Fort S.T. John

165.1

162.9

-2.2

abbotsford

160.8

157

-3.8

yellow knife

166.4

164.9

-1.5

calgary*

125.7

123.7

-2

Red Deer

130.2

128.7

-1.5

edmonton

129.6

126.2

-3.4

lethbridge

137

134.3

-2.7

lloydminster

129.9

127

-2.9

Grand Prairie

134.9

134.9

0

Regina*

147.5

143.8

-3.7

saskatoon

141.7

137.8

-3.9

prince albert

143.9

143.9

0

moose jaw

145.9

145.9

0

Winnipeg*

146.6

138.9

-7.7

Brandon

148.9

145.9

-3

City of Toronto*

148.4

144.8

-3.6

Brampton

147.4

143.1

-4.3

etobicoke

148.8

144.8

-4

mississauga

147.8

143.8

-4

north new york

148.7

144.8

-3.9

scarborough

148.4

144.3

-4.1

Vaughan/Markham

148.9

144.8

-4.1

ottawa

148

144.7

-3.3

kintal

143.8

138.9

-4.9

peterborough

138.4

132.4

-6

windsor

147.9

143.9

-4

london

148.3

145.2

-3.1

Sudbury

153.1

143.9

-9.2

Sault Ste Marie

150.9

149.9

-1

Thunder Bay

148.7

138.4

-10.3

north bay

151.1

148.4

-2.7

timmins

156.6

156.6

0

hamilton

147.1

143

-4.1

scheduled tribe. catharines

144.3

139.5

-4.8

Barry

148

143.9

-4.1

Brantford

145.5

142.7

-2.8

Guelph

147.4

144.6

-2.8

stove

148.9

144.8

-4.1

Oshawa

146.8

142.8

-4

Sarnia

137.6

138.4

0.8

Montreal*

164.1

159.2

-4.9

quebec

163.8

164.3

0.5

Sherbrooke

163.9

161.3

-2.6

panting

167.7

168.1

0.4

Chicoutimi

145.6

146.1

0.5

rimouski

163.4

163.4

0

trois rivieres

163.4

163.4

0

drummondville

158.7

160.7

2

val d’or

159.6

159.7

0.1

gatineau

147.2

146.8

-0.4

Saint John*

159.8

160.2

0.4

fredericton

160.3

160.6

0.3

moncton

160.6

160.9

0.3

Bathurst

160.6

160.9

0.3

Edmundston

159.8

160.1

0.3

Miramichi

161.6

162.1

0.5

campbellton

161.7

161.9

0.2

sussex

159.6

159.8

0.2

woodstock

161.6

162

0.4

Halifax*

161.7

160.3

-1.4

sydney

163.7

162.2

-1.5

yarmouth

162.8

161.3

-1.5

truro

162.9

161.4

-1.5

kentville

162.3

160.8

-1.5

new glasgow

162.9

161.4

-1.5

charlottetown*

162.6

162.6

0

St. John’s*

168.3

164.9

-3.4

Swan

170.8

167.5

-3.3

labrador city

174.9

171.6

-3.3

Corner Brook

168.9

165.7

-3.2

grand falls

170.8

167.5

-3.3

Source: Calibrate • All figures in CAD cents

Volume weighted Canadian average refers to the markets used. Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter@jflagerquist

, Download the Yahoo Finance app, which is available for Apple AndAndroid

,

Source: www.bing.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

These 'domed houses' made of mud mixing tradition and innovation. cnn business

These ‘domed houses’ made of mud mixing tradition and innovation. cnn business

December 8, 2023
What Makes NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) a Strong Long-Term Bet?

What Makes NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) a Strong Long-Term Bet?

December 8, 2023

You may have missed

These 'domed houses' made of mud mixing tradition and innovation. cnn business

These ‘domed houses’ made of mud mixing tradition and innovation. cnn business

December 8, 2023
What Makes NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) a Strong Long-Term Bet?

What Makes NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) a Strong Long-Term Bet?

December 8, 2023

Ukraine showcases its new Swedish-supplied Archer artillery system that can fire more than 8 rounds a minute

December 8, 2023
Asian Development Bank approves 0 million loan to debt-ridden Sri Lanka

Asian Development Bank approves $200 million loan to debt-ridden Sri Lanka

December 8, 2023
Renowned Artist Nate Hallinan Collaborates With Real Smurf Cat to Create Exclusive NFT for the Community

Renowned Artist Nate Hallinan Collaborates With Real Smurf Cat to Create Exclusive NFT for the Community

December 8, 2023
The UAW says more than 1,000 Volkswagen workers in Tennessee have joined Shawn Fain's campaign to unionize every auto worker outside Detroit.

The UAW says more than 1,000 Volkswagen workers in Tennessee have joined Shawn Fain’s campaign to unionize every auto worker outside Detroit.

December 8, 2023