Gas prices are falling fastest in these Canadian cities

Across Canada, such as Thunder Bay, Ontario, the pace of the decline in gas prices has more than doubled this week. And Whitehorse posted double-digit declines.

Pump price data collected in nearly 80 cities across Canada shows that the average price of regular gasoline across the country for the seven days ending Dec. 7 fell 3.3 cents a liter to $1.429. Last week, prices across the country fell by 1.3 cents per litre.

Drummondville, Que., Sarnia, Ontario, and Montreal, Que. were among the few cities where prices remained high on a weekly basis.

Andy Lipo, president of Lipo Oil Associates, said falling oil prices (CL=F) continue to impact fuel prices for consumers. yahoo finance on Thursday. At the same time, this week’s US gasoline inventory data showed that reserves had increased by five million barrels last week. Analysts had expected a build of 1.3 million barrels.

According to AAA, average US gas prices reached their lowest level of the year.

Future demand for fossil fuels has been highlighted at the annual UN climate summit. At least 80 countries are demanding a COP28 agreement that calls for an eventual end to fossil fuel use. COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber recently made headlines over claims that there is “no science” behind cutting fossil fuel use.

Meanwhile, Canada’s oil and gas industry is responding to the federal government’s plan to reduce emissions for the sector by more than a third from 2019 levels by 2030. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) has stated that the plan is a de facto production cap.

“Emissions limits on the upstream oil and natural gas industry are unnecessary,” CAPP President and CEO Lisa Batten said in a statement Thursday. “The proposed policy risks triggering unpredictable socio-economic consequences, not the least of which is likely to be higher energy prices for Canadians.”

Oil and gas production accounts for more than one-quarter of Canada’s emissions.

Place 30 November December 7th price change Canada Average (V) 152.5 149.2 -3.3 white horse 189.9 179.9 -10 vancouver* 175.9 174.1 -1.8 Victoria 175.3 172.9 -2.4 prince george 161.6 157.6 -4 kamloops 162.9 162.3 -0.6 kelowna 160.6 159.6 -1 Fort S.T. John 165.1 162.9 -2.2 abbotsford 160.8 157 -3.8 yellow knife 166.4 164.9 -1.5 calgary* 125.7 123.7 -2 Red Deer 130.2 128.7 -1.5 edmonton 129.6 126.2 -3.4 lethbridge 137 134.3 -2.7 lloydminster 129.9 127 -2.9 Grand Prairie 134.9 134.9 0 Regina* 147.5 143.8 -3.7 saskatoon 141.7 137.8 -3.9 prince albert 143.9 143.9 0 moose jaw 145.9 145.9 0 Winnipeg* 146.6 138.9 -7.7 Brandon 148.9 145.9 -3 City of Toronto* 148.4 144.8 -3.6 Brampton 147.4 143.1 -4.3 etobicoke 148.8 144.8 -4 mississauga 147.8 143.8 -4 north new york 148.7 144.8 -3.9 scarborough 148.4 144.3 -4.1 Vaughan/Markham 148.9 144.8 -4.1 ottawa 148 144.7 -3.3 kintal 143.8 138.9 -4.9 peterborough 138.4 132.4 -6 windsor 147.9 143.9 -4 london 148.3 145.2 -3.1 Sudbury 153.1 143.9 -9.2 Sault Ste Marie 150.9 149.9 -1 Thunder Bay 148.7 138.4 -10.3 north bay 151.1 148.4 -2.7 timmins 156.6 156.6 0 hamilton 147.1 143 -4.1 scheduled tribe. catharines 144.3 139.5 -4.8 Barry 148 143.9 -4.1 Brantford 145.5 142.7 -2.8 Guelph 147.4 144.6 -2.8 stove 148.9 144.8 -4.1 Oshawa 146.8 142.8 -4 Sarnia 137.6 138.4 0.8 Montreal* 164.1 159.2 -4.9 quebec 163.8 164.3 0.5 Sherbrooke 163.9 161.3 -2.6 panting 167.7 168.1 0.4 Chicoutimi 145.6 146.1 0.5 rimouski 163.4 163.4 0 trois rivieres 163.4 163.4 0 drummondville 158.7 160.7 2 val d’or 159.6 159.7 0.1 gatineau 147.2 146.8 -0.4 Saint John* 159.8 160.2 0.4 fredericton 160.3 160.6 0.3 moncton 160.6 160.9 0.3 Bathurst 160.6 160.9 0.3 Edmundston 159.8 160.1 0.3 Miramichi 161.6 162.1 0.5 campbellton 161.7 161.9 0.2 sussex 159.6 159.8 0.2 woodstock 161.6 162 0.4 Halifax* 161.7 160.3 -1.4 sydney 163.7 162.2 -1.5 yarmouth 162.8 161.3 -1.5 truro 162.9 161.4 -1.5 kentville 162.3 160.8 -1.5 new glasgow 162.9 161.4 -1.5 charlottetown* 162.6 162.6 0 St. John’s* 168.3 164.9 -3.4 Swan 170.8 167.5 -3.3 labrador city 174.9 171.6 -3.3 Corner Brook 168.9 165.7 -3.2 grand falls 170.8 167.5 -3.3

Source: Calibrate • All figures in CAD cents

