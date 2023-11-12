Gas network fight revolts against hydrogen testing

hydrogen heat

The last hope for a trial of hydrogen heating in Britain is about to end as the gas network behind the project faces a local rebellion.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) workers are going door-to-door in Redcar to drum up support for their pilot scheme amid growing discontent and the threat of protests from some residents.

Under the NGN trial, the company will supply hydrogen instead of natural gas to more than 2,000 homes in the region from 2025.

The fate of the project has significant implications for UK energy policy, as it is considered the last chance for the gas industry to prove to the government that hydrogen heating can be practically implemented.

Ministers canceled the only other proposed national trial in Whitby, Ellesmere Port, in the summer due to a lack of “strong local support”.

Now, a group of residents in Redcar is campaigning to cancel hydrogen trials there too, with just weeks to go before ministers will announce whether it can go ahead. Residents are planning protests, including one on the morning of November 18.

Opposition there has so far been less vocal than in Whitby, but is growing, raising serious doubts about whether the NGN will be able to prove that it has widespread local support.

Kate Grenell, from Whitby, is one resident involved in the hydrogen village proposal objections – Paul Cooper

Dawn Campbell, a grandmother of two who owns two properties likely to be affected by the lawsuit, said Friday: “The fact that we were never really asked if we wanted this is what I think. That is undemocratic, but I am also concerned about the security aspect of it.

“This will really be an experiment. I am worried about my two tenants and also worried about my investments.

If the trial goes ahead, residents will be able to choose between converting their natural gas heating to run on hydrogen or – if they do not wish to participate – installing an electric alternative, such as a heat pump.

Ms Campbell said: “There is no way to get out and keep your gas. I know some people who have said they wouldn’t let hydrogen people into their homes.

On Friday, the Government reiterated that it would not proceed with testing in Redcar without community support. The decision is expected before the end of this year.

The hydrogen case suffered another major blow last month, when the National Infrastructure Commission said it was an inefficient solution that risked overbilling consumers.

Amid growing concern, NGN has been asked by Redcar and Cleveland Council to hold a meeting in December to listen to and address residents’ concerns.

It follows a separate meeting last week organized by the residents themselves, which included a panel of independent experts. NGN was invited but did not attend.

Local authority leader Alec Brown said he suggested holding another event after seeing claims on social media websites that hydrogen heating would put homes at risk of exploding.

NGN says hydrogen heating is completely safe and all proposals must be signed off by the Health and Safety Executive before going ahead.

The company also says the project will bring massive economic benefits to the region, including £300m of investment and hundreds of new jobs.

Mr Brown said: “It is really difficult at the moment to estimate the overall level of support for the project, partly because the people who want nothing are often the loudest.

“When we talk to people on the door, we have seen that many say they would welcome hydrogen testing – but many are hesitant and unsure about it.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to the residents whether this goes ahead.”

The NGN is understood to be considering whether a meeting could be held in the coming weeks, which could include a representative from the government.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We would never install anything that would threaten people’s safety or homes, and this project will not go ahead without approval from the UK’s independent safety regulator.

“As a responsible gas network, the safety of our customers is our number one priority and we have decades of experience delivering gas safely and reliably to people’s homes.

“We want to make sure people feel comfortable with the changes and will provide further reassurance through a meeting with local councilors for affected residents.”

On Friday, a government spokesperson said: “We have always said that we would not force these tests on communities without their support.

“Before any trial can go ahead, the Health and Safety Executive must be satisfied that it will run safely and we are committed to ensuring that consumers are protected before, during and after any trial “

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com