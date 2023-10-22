Gary Wiesenbaker: Profiting in Today’s Housing Market: Strategies for Buyers

gary wisenbaker

In a real estate market characterized by high mortgage interest rates and scarce existing home inventory, potential home buyers are often left wondering how they can increase their leverage and secure the home of their dreams. Mortgage interest rates are hovering around 7.5% yet competition remains fierce.

However, savvy buyers have a range of options to improve their situation when making an offer on a home. From negotiating repairs and closing costs to creative solutions like mortgage interest rate reductions and post-closing seller possession agreements, buyers can really take advantage.

asking for repair

When making an offer on a home, requesting repairs can be an effective way to gain a profit. In a cooling seller’s market, homeowners may be willing to agree to necessary repairs or improvements to ensure a smooth sale where the buyer is at or near the asking price. This has the additional effect of increasing the value of the buyer’s investment. And in negotiating repairs, a buyer may agree to leave certain items in exchange for a lower buyer price or seller credit at closing, which would then reduce the amount of money the buyer has to bring to closing.

Asking sellers to contribute to closing costs

Another strategy to increase your position is to ask sellers to contribute to the closing costs. Closing costs can add up significantly, making home ownership challenging, especially for first-time homebuyers. In many cases, sellers are willing to negotiate on this front, as this can speed up the sale and make the deal more attractive to potential buyers. Buyers should consider this as a win-win scenario that can alleviate some of the financial pressure when purchasing a home.

Seller-Financed Mortgage Interest Rate Decline

An innovative approach to increasing leverage is to negotiate with the seller to reduce the mortgage interest rate.

If the lender allows it, the seller can contribute money to lower the buyer’s interest rate, making financing more affordable.

This strategy may be particularly attractive in a high-interest rate environment, as it reduces monthly mortgage payments and eases the long-term financial burden on the buyer.

Seller’s post-closure possession

In a competitive housing market, buyers may also consider allowing the seller to remain in possession of the property for a specified period after closing. This arrangement can provide many benefits to both parties. For sellers, this provides the convenience of securing their next home without any rush.

For buyers, this may be an attractive compromise in exchange for a more favorable offer or a faster closing. Such arrangements should be carefully structured and documented to protect the interests of all parties.

prior approval

In a market where inventory is scarce and demand is high, securing pre-approval can significantly increase your leverage. In fact, many sellers today require proof of pre-approval status before showing the home to potential buyers.

Additionally, these offers signal to sellers that you are a serious and financially stable buyer, reducing the risk of the deal falling through due to financing issues. A pre-approved buyer can often expedite the closing process, which can be an attractive factor for sellers.

Navigating the competitive real estate market with high mortgage interest rates and limited inventory may seem daunting, but buyers have several strategies to increase their leverage.

By employing strategies such as requesting repairs, asking for contributions to closing costs, negotiating mortgage interest rate trade-offs, and considering post-closing possession agreements. And by obtaining lender pre-approval, buyers can improve their chances of securing their dream home.

In this dynamic housing market, creativity, preparation and strategic thinking can make all the difference. And remember, it’s always a good time to buy or sell a home!

