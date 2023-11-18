Gary Griggs, Our Ocean Backyard

A photograph of the main beach about 1893. (Contribution)

Although West Cliff Drive has been the focus of much attention since damage caused by last January’s winter storm, historically it has been Santa Cruz’s main beach attraction, drawing tourists to the shoreline as early as the 1860s. A wide sandy beach protected from large waves during the summer months by the sheltering effect provided by Lighthouse Point, combined with generally good summer weather – the morning cloud burns off by afternoon – has made the main beach a popular destination. Made a popular attraction.

Significant tourism began in 1868 when John Liebbrandt built “a bathhouse, swimming tank and entertainment house” on the rear beach. The Santa Cruz Sentinel soon announced the appearance of “a dwelling house for the accommodation of bathers on the beach.” There were actually two John Liebbrandts who were involved in the early development of what would become Beach Street. Father John Sr. purchased 30 acres of land along the coast, which years later eventually housed the casino and Casa del Rey.

Captain CF Miller opened the Neptune Baths on the shoreline in 1884, which was so successful that he added 50 additional rooms the following year. These two early entrepreneurs later united and built a bathhouse with an indoor seawater pool on the beach area.

This photo of Main Beach circa 1893 gives a good glimpse of what the area looked like in those early days. This photo was taken at the old and majestic Sea Beach Hotel, which opened in 1888 and was nationally known as one of the great hotels of the Pacific Coast. Sadly, it burned down in 1912, ending an era of grandeur and high society for Santa Cruz tourism. Today, the Casablanca Inn & Restaurant occupies this site.

Take a look at this photo from 130 years ago to see what you can identify. There are some things that remain the same, but a lot has changed. In the background on the middle right of the photo you can see San Lorenzo Point at the mouth of the river.

The point still stands today, although I must confess that it is not at all clear from geology why it is so resistant to the onslaught of waves and extends so far beyond the coastline. Due to the detrimental effect of San Lorenzo Point on coastal drift or sand transport from the upper shore, the main beach is much wider than it is today, at least in all but the stormiest winter months. It is interesting to consider how the city’s coastline would have developed without San Lorenzo Point and therefore without the wide coastline.

There were some buildings on the cliffs and flat roofs on the opposite bank of the San Lorenzo River, but none of them were close to the edge of the cliff, as they are today. Although there are a few scattered trees on the terrace, there are not many. In their natural state advanced marine terraces never supported much natural vegetation beyond coastal shrubs and grasses.

There is a sign indicating Museum Free on a building at about the center of the photo, which was apparently the same museum that was later moved to West Cliff near Woodrow, where it became Moore’s Free Museum, about I wrote about two weeks ago.

To the left of that building and sign you can see the Neptune Baths on the side of a tall white building, built in 1884 by Captain CF Miller. Charles Frederick Miller was a native of England, sailor, cattleman, grain merchant, and later organizer. Neptune Bath. In 1855 he purchased a large section of Rancho San Andreas, one of the original eight Santa Cruz County land grants given to members of the Castro family.

The rancho totaled approximately 15,254 acres or 24 square miles and extended from present-day Manresa Beach to Sunset Beach and Beach Road to Monterey Bay. Captain Miller, like many other early Santa Cruz entrepreneurs, also developed a shipping point, Miller’s Landing, about 3.5 miles northwest of the mouth of the Pajaro River, where Sunset Beach Road meets Sunset State Beach today. The landing was used for beach landings in the 1870s, as it had no pier.

One of the most striking features of this old photo are the two horse-drawn trolley cars that appear to be running just inland from the train tracks. There is also a large gathering of horses and buggies on the beach in front of buildings dating back to the 1890s. It is difficult to know whether these buggies were rented out to transport people along the shoreline or whether it was the 1890s equivalent of Woody’s on the Wharf, in which affluent people would show off their horses and buggies. Whatever the case, I am confident today that the California Coastal Commission would probably not look upon this activity favorably.

What is interesting is the attire of the early visitors to the shoreline, quite formal to say the least. White shirts, coats and hats for men, and long dresses, hats and umbrellas for women.

However, the entire beach area changed with the arrival of Fred Swanton, an energetic and imaginative entrepreneur, in 1903, when he and his partner John Martin bought out Miller & Liebbrandt and formed Santa Cruz Beach, Cottage and Tent City Corp. Did. In 1904, he opened the brightly colored, Moorish-inspired, Neptune Casino along what is now Beach Street. Just two years later, the ornate and uninsured structure burned down with $500,000 in losses. Before the smoke had settled, Swanton convinced his partner Martin to put up $1 million and rebuild the casino. Three years later, on June 15, 1907, it opened on time with great fanfare.

Gary Griggs is Distinguished Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UC Santa Cruz. He can be reached at [email protected]. For previous Ocean Backyard columns, visit

Source: www.santacruzsentinel.com