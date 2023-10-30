Gary Gensler’s Bitcoin ETF position is ‘inconsistent’… Gary Gensler says

Gary Gensler once criticized the United States securities regulator for its “inconsistent” approach to recognizing Bitcoin (BTC) products, according to a resurfaced video of Gensler from 2019.

The video clip, which has recently made the rounds on social media again, shows ex-SEC Gensler discussing blockchain regulation in a heated exchange with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Pearce at the 2019 MIT Bitcoin Expo .

“Bitcoin futures, and I think Ethereum futures, etc. will continue to exist and Bitcoin ETFs don’t exist and that seems a little inconsistent to me […]It seems a little inconsistent,” Gensler said.

“Even though the laws are not exactly the same, they are very similar,” he said.

Meanwhile, over on X (Twitter), the crypto community couldn’t help but highlight the contradiction with Gensler’s views towards a spot bitcoin ETF today.

“Gary Gensler says Gary Gensler is wrong,” posted market analyst Jack Voel. Another X user said, “We missed the coolness and general Gensler.” commented,

To date, the SEC has approved only Bitcoin and Ethereum futures ETFs.

The SEC has rejected spot Bitcoin ETF applications since 2017, a tradition that continues under Gensler, who has rejected, delayed or pushed back recent spot Bitcoin ETF applications, claiming The fund does not have protection against market manipulation.

Gensler’s SEC was sued by asset manager Grayscale for rejecting Gensler’s bid to convert its existing Bitcoin trust into a spot ETF.

A court ruled the SEC ruled that its rejection of the application was “arbitrary and capricious”. The SEC did not appeal the decision.

Source: cointelegraph.com