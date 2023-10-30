October 30, 2023
Gary Gensler’s Bitcoin ETF position is ‘inconsistent’… Gary Gensler says


Gary Gensler once criticized the United States securities regulator for its “inconsistent” approach to recognizing Bitcoin (BTC) products, according to a resurfaced video of Gensler from 2019.

The video clip, which has recently made the rounds on social media again, shows ex-SEC Gensler discussing blockchain regulation in a heated exchange with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Pearce at the 2019 MIT Bitcoin Expo .

“Bitcoin futures, and I think Ethereum futures, etc. will continue to exist and Bitcoin ETFs don’t exist and that seems a little inconsistent to me […]It seems a little inconsistent,” Gensler said.

“Even though the laws are not exactly the same, they are very similar,” he said.

Meanwhile, over on X (Twitter), the crypto community couldn’t help but highlight the contradiction with Gensler’s views towards a spot bitcoin ETF today.

“Gary Gensler says Gary Gensler is wrong,” posted market analyst Jack Voel. Another X user said, “We missed the coolness and general Gensler.” commented,

To date, the SEC has approved only Bitcoin and Ethereum futures ETFs.

Connected: Ripple CEO criticizes former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton’s comments

The SEC has rejected spot Bitcoin ETF applications since 2017, a tradition that continues under Gensler, who has rejected, delayed or pushed back recent spot Bitcoin ETF applications, claiming The fund does not have protection against market manipulation.

Gensler’s SEC was sued by asset manager Grayscale for rejecting Gensler’s bid to convert its existing Bitcoin trust into a spot ETF.

A court ruled the SEC ruled that its rejection of the application was “arbitrary and capricious”. The SEC did not appeal the decision.

magazine: Crypto Regulation – Does SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Have the Final Decision?

Source: cointelegraph.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

DeFi market recovers from 30-month low as volume hits highest point since March

DeFi market recovers from 30-month low as volume hits highest point since March

October 30, 2023
General Motors, the sole holdout in the Detroit Three, faces increasing pressure and risk from the strike

General Motors, the sole holdout in the Detroit Three, faces increasing pressure and risk from the strike

October 30, 2023

You may have missed

DeFi market recovers from 30-month low as volume hits highest point since March

DeFi market recovers from 30-month low as volume hits highest point since March

October 30, 2023
General Motors, the sole holdout in the Detroit Three, faces increasing pressure and risk from the strike

General Motors, the sole holdout in the Detroit Three, faces increasing pressure and risk from the strike

October 30, 2023
19,197 BTC exited Binance, trigger for Bitcoin recovery?

19,197 BTC exited Binance, trigger for Bitcoin recovery?

October 30, 2023
Bill Gates' former assistant is the 5th richest person in the world – and he's close to overtaking the Microsoft co-founder

Bill Gates’ former assistant is the 5th richest person in the world – and he’s close to overtaking the Microsoft co-founder

October 30, 2023
Four under-the-radar security risks that could put your business at risk

Four under-the-radar security risks that could put your business at risk

October 30, 2023

Get a One-Year Costco Membership Plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for Only $60

October 30, 2023