US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler dismissed spot Bitcoin ETFs in a conversation with Bloomberg on December 13.

Gensler’s SEC introduced new rules today aimed at reducing risk in the US Treasury market. According to Reuters, those rules would require a larger number of trades to be routed through clearinghouses and introduce collateral requirements for central clearing agencies, among other things.

After Gensler talked about the degree of leverage in the Treasury markets, Bloomberg reporter Kelly Leinz turned the conversation toward the multiple spot Bitcoin ETF applications pending with the SEC. Gensler smiled before saying:

“…There is something very important about the $26 trillion Treasury market, which is really the basis of our entire capital markets. It’s the way we finance our government, it’s the way our Federal Reserve makes monetary policy, it’s the way we maintain dollar dominance around the world, and you’re asking me about crypto. Want?”

Gensler downplayed the importance of crypto ETFs by comparison, saying:

“Crypto securities are not only very small, [they’re] It’s not how we finance our government, [they’re] “That’s not how we conduct monetary policy, and for many investors, they have suffered losses in that market… and they are suffering losses because there is so much non-compliance.”

Despite repeatedly stressing the importance of the new Treasury market policy, Gensler ultimately acknowledged that several spot Bitcoin ETFs are pending. He said “about eight to a dozen” of those applications are in progress and staff from various divisions respond to these findings.

Gensler also acknowledged a court outcome, which implies a decision requiring the SEC to consider Grayscale’s ETF conversion application.

Gensler did not comment on approval prospects.

Gensler did not directly respond to Bloomberg interviewer Kelly Leinz’s question whether the SEC’s current level of involvement is a sign of progress.

The SEC met with several spot Bitcoin ETF applicants in late November and met with others in December. Several applicants, including BlackRock, have submitted multiple amendments. Many of the discussions concern, in part, the comparison between cash and in-kind redemptions and creation methods, a difference that will determine whether some ETF participants can transact in crypto.

Despite silence from Gensler and the SEC on whether a spot Bitcoin ETF might be approved soon, some industry members are optimistic. Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seifert have suggested there is a 90% chance that a spot Bitcoin ETF will be approved by January 10, 2024.

Source: cryptoslate.com